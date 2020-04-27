Fitness Model Brit Manuela Flaunts Killer Body In Skintight Shorts And Crop Top.

Brit Manuela showed off her fit physique to her 914,000 Instagram followers on Sunday, April 26, when she took to the social media platform to post a couple of sweltering snapshots of herself in activewear.

The fitness model sat on a table as she held a white mug. The first capture saw her gazing at the camera with squinty eyes as she smiled broadly. In the second picture, she averted her eyes to a point off-frame as she curled her lips in a half-smile. The pictures were taken in Minneapolis, as per the geotag.

Brit rocked a bright pink two-piece set that made her sun-kissed complexion pop. Her top featured long sleeves and extended just past her sternum, leaving her toned abs on display. The crop top boasted a plunging neckline that bared quite a bit of her cleavage. The front had a crossed-over cut that added a ruched texture.

On her lower body, Brit wore tiny shorts with strings along its sides, which tied at the bottom. The shorts sat above her bellybutton, hugging her slim waist. Brit revealed that the set was from Bo and Tee, a brand she represents.

On her feet, she wore colorful Nike tie-dye socks. Brit wore her brunette hair pulled up in a tight bun at the top of her head.

In her caption, Brit wrote that one should let his or her energy speak for itself. She also indicated that the post was an ad.

The post has garnered more than 33,500 likes and over 560 comments, as of the time of this writing. Instagram users used the opportunity to rave about Brit’s beauty and to shower her with compliments.

“I sit on the table and drink coffee too!” one user wrote, following the message with a silly face emoji.

“Adore your long sleeve top,” replied another fan, trailing the words with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Whatttt ur the hottest,” a third one chimed in, also illustrating the reply with the same emoji as above.

“Babe you’re the cutest and prettiest angel,” added another fan, topping the comment with several pink double heart emoji.

Brit always seems to stun her fans, no matter what she wears. She recently posted a sizzling update in which she rocked a mess lingerie set from Lounge Underwear, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Brit wore a wireless bra with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It had a plunging v-neckline and a set of sheer, mesh panels along each side of her chest. The matching black panties featured the same mesh paneling along her pelvis.