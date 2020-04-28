‘Westworld’ Season 3 Theory: Serac Is A Figment Of Jean Mi — And Solomon’s — Mind

So far, viewers have only seen Serac as a hologram, with that in mind, the latest 'Westworld' theory sees this character as not really existing at all.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 7 (titled “Passed Pawn”) of HBO’s Westworld Season 3. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

The latest episode of Westworld saw the introduction of a new artificial intelligence (AI) by way of Solomon. Built prior to Rehoboam, which was –basically — the mastermind of Engerraund Serac (Vincent Cassel) after his brother was mostly responsible for the original Solomon system. However, because Jean Mi (Paul Cooper) had schizophrenia, the AI also developed similar traits within its coding, making it unreliable.

As a result of this, Serac continued developing Rehoboam and eventually had both the Solomon system and his brother put away so as not to be able to complicate the data any further.

However, as Esquire points out, it may all be a bit more complicated than that and a fan theory sees Serac being merely a figment of Jean Mi’s imagination.

HBO

Ever since it was revealed that Serac is a hologram in most of his business meetings, there has been speculation about where he is. Some viewers suggest that Serac is hiding somewhere secure in order not to risk his own life against those — such as Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) — who want him dead.

Now, a Redditor has suggested that it is not a case of where he is but whether or not he even exists at all.

“I don’t think Serac is real or ever existed,” a fan posted to Reddit.

“I think Serac is just a figment of his schizophrenic brother’s mind. I think Jean Mi either grew up with him sharing his mind, or perhaps he was created as a coping mechanism when he saw his home blown up in front of his eyes.”

During Season 3 of Westworld, the introduction of “outliers” or “agitators” have been spoken of. These are people that work outside of the normal predictions made by Rehoboam regarding the future. Because of these people, outcomes were not reliable and many were collected up and put away much in the way errant hosts were in the Wild West theme park when they misbehaved outside of their programming.

With this in mind, it would seem to be in direct contrast that Solomon would create Serac and, by extension, Rehoboam, which would destroy himself in the process.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, in addition to this latest theory, some suspect that Caleb (Aaron Paul) might also be Jean Mi. With Dolores maintaining a strong interest in Caleb and making sure he remembered a lot of his backstory in the last episode, it is also possible this theory holds some merit.

With the next episode of Westworld being the Season 3 finale, it seems likely that the answers will be revealed on Sunday night and viewers will have to wait until then in order to find out more.