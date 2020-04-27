Demi Rose Stuns In A Plunging Lace Bodysuit

Demi Rose wowed her 13.9 million followers with her latest Instagram story, sharing a video of herself wearing a revealing lingerie bodysuit that showcased her ample assets.

The brunette bombshell wore a black lace one-piece with a V-neck so low-cut it ended at her belly button. The long-sleeved garment barely contained her buxom bust, which featured prominently in the getup. Her tanned and taut midriff was on fully display. The bodysuit featured sheer panels emblazoned with polka dots, a pattern which also appeared on the sleeves. The rest of the outfit boasted feathery lace appliques. The lower part of the ensemble was opaque.

In the clip, Demi played with her hair, which sat on her shoulder. She slowly zoomed in on herself, letting fans take in her full look. At first, she stared at her phone with bedroom eyes, then adjusted her gaze towards the camera. She tilted her head back, still brushing her hair with one hand. She rested her hand on one cheek, looking once again at her phone. Her pinky finger dangled close to her mouth in a seriously seductive fashion. Demi fluttered her eyelashes, the video becoming even more sultry.

She used the “Colored Lenses” Instagram filter to turn her eyes from honey brown to a striking icy blue.

Demi’s chocolate-colored locks were brushed away from her face in a loose, carefree style. Her hair was tucked behind her ears. Her tresses tumbled down her back. Caramel strands framed her face and shone in the light.

Her brown brows were groomed and shaped and arched over her eyes. Her feathery lashes curled up and fanned outwards, giving her a cat-eye appearance. Her waterline was rimmed with a hint of kohl liner. The apples of her cheeks were brushed with bronzer and highlighter, making her cheekbones pop. She wore a rosy gloss on her lips. She completed the look with a dewy finish.

Her nails were lacquered with a light lilac polish. As for her jewelry, she wore multiple rings on her fingers and dainty diamonds in her ears.

As Demi Rose fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model loves to show off her hourglass physique via her Instagram grid and Instagram stories. Most recently, she posted a video and photo of herself wearing a plunging yellow bikini top that left little to the imagination. The footage showcased her ample cleavage and voluptuous bust, which threatened to spill out of the teeny top.