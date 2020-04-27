Arianny Celeste Slays In Lavender Sports Bra & Yoga Pants: ‘What Are You Grateful For?

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste shared a throwback photo of herself practicing yoga on the beach, and she noted that her practice had helped her during the coronavirus pandemic. Then, the model asked her followers what they were thankful for as they worked through this difficult time.

In the image shot by Taylor King, Arianny stood on a wooden structure overlooking a calm sandy beach with ocean waves crashing in the background. She wore a lavender sports bra with ruching in the center and spaghetti straps from Alo Yoga that showed off her toned arms and a hint of her ample cleavage. She paired the top with high-waisted matching capri-length leggings that had see-through mesh fabric ruched on the sides.

The model wore her highlighted brown hair in beachy waves that flowed over one shoulder from a deep side part. She wore copper shimmery eyeshadow and a nude lip, and Arianny’s eyes were closed in the picture. She accessorized with a thin chain necklace and two cuff bracelets on one wrist. As part of her practice, she held a tree pose with one foot placed at the top of her supporting leg’s thigh, and her knee bent out to the side, and she held her hands at heart center in a prayer pose.

In the caption, Arianny revealed that she loves to practice yoga by the ocean, and she admitted that she could not wait until that’s a possibility for her again because, for her, yoga has been a life-changing activity. The UFC octagon girl’s calming pose struck a positive chord with her Instagram followers, and nearly 12,000 of them shared the love by hitting the “like” button. Additionally, more than 180 of the model’s fans took a moment to level her an uplifting comment while a few also answered her question.

“I’m grateful for good health and my collection of action figures,” replied one happy follower who also included a thumbs up and black heart emoji along with a blushing smiley.

“Grateful for the front line health care workers and essential employees who are working on the front lines during this pandemic,” a second devotee proclaimed, including a high-five, smile, and double heart emoji.

“I’m grateful that I still have a job that is essential,” wrote a third Instagrammer.

“Beautiful Arianny! Let’s hope we get some kind of normality back again soon,” a fourth fan wished along with praise hands and a high-five emoji.

