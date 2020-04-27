Teddi Mellencamp Believes Lisa Vanderpump Is Watching ‘RHOBH,’ Reveals When She Last Spoke To Denise Richards

Teddi Mellencamp thinks Lisa Vanderpump is tuning into Season 10.

Lisa Vanderpump may be claiming that she’s no longer tuning into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but at least one of her former co-stars doesn’t believe her.

During an interview with Hollywood Life on April 25, Teddi Mellencamp was asked if she believed Vanderpump was watching the Bravo reality series after quitting the show last June and right away, as she appeared via video chat, Mellencamp declared, “Probably!”

Mellencamp then admitted that if she were Vanderpump she “probably would be” watching the new episodes and pointed out that when it comes to Vanderpump’s social media, she seems to be fairly active on her Twitter page. As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may recall, Vanderpump spoke a lot about the way in which she felt she was mistreated by her co-stars in recent years on Twitter.

“I know she tweets a lot and not necessarily about the show, but who knows,” Mellencamp explained.

Most recently, Vanderpump has been sharing tweets about her animal rights efforts.

Mellencamp then said that while she would assume Vanderpump was watching to see what her former cast mates are up to, it certainly is possible that she’s moved past the group completely and has no interest in tuning into the latest happenings of the show.

“Maybe not. Maybe it’s painful to watch,” Mellencamp suspected.

In addition to being estranged from Vanderpump, Mellencamp has also not spoken to Denise Richards, who appeared alongside her during the past two seasons of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, in person since November of last year. However, as she explained, she did communicate, via text message, with Kyle Richards and the entire cast weeks ago as they teamed up to provide a hospital in need with masks.

“Kyle sent us a group text and we all said we’re in and that’s the last time I’ve actually spoken to her,” Mellencamp confirmed.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Mellencamp spoke to Hollywood Life earlier this month about the way in which the dynamic between the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast improved after Vanderpump’s exit.

“What I have noticed is I see a different side to everybody since, you know, this year because I think a lot of people’s guards were up and I don’t know if that’s the reason or not,” Mellencamp said.

Vanderpump announced she would no longer be appearing on the show after being accused of leaking negative stories about her co-stars during Season 9.