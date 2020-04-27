Joe Jonas Debuts His New Travel Show, ‘Cup of Joe’

The first three episodes of Joe Jonas‘ new show, Cup of Joe, are now available on Quibi.

The show features musician Joe Jonas and his brothers traveling around the world and exploring different countries.

In the trailer, he talks about how excited he is to finally be spending time in the cities that he would perform in, but never had enough time to explore.

“You often think you know about a certain place or a person until you take some time to dig deeper. I’m fortunate to get to travel around the world through my profession and you often see me on the other side of the lens but Cup of Joe is giving me the opportunity to dig a little deeper and point the lens at some of the world’s most interesting people… and some more of the weird, fun things I’m into,” Jonas said in a statement, reports Deadline.

The show features many other notable celebrities who are the “tour guides”, such as Matthew McConaughey for Austin and Tina Fey for New York, reports People.

The series is broken into eight parts. The first three installments of the series became live on Quibi on Monday. Since most shows on the mobile video service are short-form content, each episode of Cup of Joe is only seven minutes long.

The first few episodes that launched showed Jonas traveling to three major European cities.

First, he explores Amsterdam with his his wife and Game of Thrones star, Sophie Turner, in the city the pair fell in love in.

In the second episode, he makes a stop to Berlin with David Hasselhoff and Lewis Capaldi before heading to Barcelona with his older brother, Kevin Jonas, cites MEAWW.

So far, the show has received a lot of positivity from fans. Twitter users expressed how happy they were to vicariously travel through Jonas’ adventures amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

“I’ve watched #CupOfJoe at least ten times today, I’ve been feeling down and it made my day. thank you so much, i love the concept and can’t wait to see more especially that France episode,” said one Twitter user.

“I’m so impressed with #CupOfJoe! I smiled like an idiot during all 3 episodes!,” wrote another fan.

The name of the show, which is a play on words of Joe’s name, also suggests that he will look for the best sites — and local coffee — in every city, cites Refinery29.

Those bitten by the travel bug can watch new episodes that will air every weekday on the streaming service.