Tammy Hembrow Rocks Keanu Reeves T-Shirt & Lavender Bikini Bottoms In Sizzling New Update

Australian model Tammy Hembrow took to Instagram earlier today to share a series of jaw-dropping photos. The sizzling new upload included four shots that showed Tammy posing in an oversized Keanu Reeves T-shirt and lavender bikini bottoms. For the images, she posed in her bedroom, which was furnished with a mirrored accent table, a furry pink stool, and a plush Hello Kitty chair.

The first snapshot in the set showed the model front and center. She looked into the camera with a sultry stare, gathering the front of her shirt in both hands. Tammy lifted the front just enough to give fans a glimpse of her taut tummy that is frequently modeled in lingerie. The rest of the piece appeared to be a few sizes too big, sitting baggy on her arms and revealing the straps of a purple bikini top underneath. The front of the top was not able to be seen in this image, but other photos in the set showed a retro graphic of a young Keanu Reeves, who was surrounded by hearts and butterflies.

To up the ante even further, she added a pair of revealing purple-hued bikini bottoms on her lower half. The bottoms sat high on her waist to accentuate her flat midsection. Its high-cut sides allowed the audience a generous peek at her strong stems. In one of the snaps, Tammy turned her body to reveal the cheeky cut, giving the camera a great view at her bombshell booty.

She did not add any additional accessories, ensuring that all eyes were glued to her curvaceous body. Tammy styled her long, long locks in a sleek bun to keep her hair out of her face. She added her typical application of glam, which highlighted all of her beautiful features. In addition to defined brows, the fitness model wore a smoky application of eye shadow and thick lashes. She contoured her face perfectly, adding a matte pink lipstick to her pout.

Tammy paired the stunning photo with an expression of love for Keanu in the caption, and her followers absolutely loved the new update. The post racked up over 199,000 likes and 922 comments in only a few short hours. Some of her fans expressed their love for the model’s figure while many others gushed over Keanu.

“Omg best thing I’ve seen all day,” one follower gushed alongside a series of pink heart emoji.

“Literally love him a million times more than you,” another fan joked.

“Yasssss Tammy you look incredible,” another added with a trio of flame emoji.