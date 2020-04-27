Chloe Saxon Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure In A Tiny Metallic Gold Bikini: ‘Midas Touch’

Chloe Saxon left little to the imagination in a skimpy ensemble for a recent Instagram snapshot on Sunday. She flaunted her hourglass curves while teasing fans about having the Midas touch.

Chloe looked smoking hot in a metallic gold bikini. The top boasted clear straps and a low cut to flash her toned arms and massive cleavage. Her flat tummy and rock hard abs were also put into the spotlight in the suit.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and showcased her tiny waist, round booty, and killer legs. She accessorized the look with a pair of large hoop earrings and a gold chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Chloe stood in front of a plain white wall as she pushed her hip to the side and ran her fingers through her hair. The second snap featured her arching her back and grabbing her booty. In the final pic, she turned her body to the side and gave a sultry stare into the camera.

Chloe wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part. The sleek, straight strands fell over her back and engulfed her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The application consisted of thick lashes and black winged eyeliner. She added smoky eye shadow and defined brows to draw even more attention to her face.

She gave her face a warm glow using pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and under eyes. She completed the glam look with dark pink lipstick on her plum pout.

Many of Chloe’s 712,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to show some love for the snaps. The post has raked in more than 25,000 likes since its upload. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 530 messages for the model.

“This is the best one yet babe,” one follower wrote.

“I actually can’t cope with how insane this is,” another stated.

“Wow Chloe you’re curves look absolutely stunning in the golden bikini it looks beautiful on your gorgeous skin tone sexy!!” a third social media user remarked.

“Wow absolute perfection,” a fourth person gushed.

Chloe’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her flaunt her flawless figure in revealing outfits for her online posts. She’s seen sporting racy lingerie, tiny tops, and tight dresses on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe recently thrilled her followers when she posed in a tiny white bikini with chain straps. To date, that post has earned more than 20,000 likes and over 350 comments.