Dave Chappelle Helps Raise $100,000 To Assist Unemployed Comics Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Comedian Dave Chappelle assisted with lending a helping hand to those struggling to make ends meets during the pandemic.

Comedian Dave Chapelle has stepped up to help out smaller, struggling comics that are currently out of work due to COVID-19. The Comedy Store, a popular comedy club in Hollywood, California, has had to close due to the pandemic. Many comics are now struggling to make ends meet. Chapelle, accompanied by other big name comics, created a podcast benefit to raise money to help, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The podcast was done in three parts and raised over $100,000 in mere days. Some of the comedians that participated in the first two segments were Tom Segura, Whitney Cummings, Chris D’Elia, and Andrew Santino. Chappelle joined in for the third segment as a surprise guest accompanied by Neal Brennan, Bill Burr and Donnell Rawlings. The comics all appeared on the video version of the podcast via Zoom.

In addition to cracking jokes and poking fun at one another, Chappelle and the other comics recalled their years working with actor and comedian Charlie Murphy, who passed away in 2017. The podcast benefit was a huge success and will help The Comedy Store not only keep their employees paid, but provide them with help getting back on their feet again once the pandemic is over.

Like many employees throughout the nation, the owners and staff of The Comedy Store are uncertain when they will be able to open their doors to the public again. The business released the following statement on their website on April 16 regarding the struggle they are currently facing. They thanked fans for their support and announced that they are currently accepting donations from the public.

“As we all continue to deal with the ongoing crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, The Comedy Store will, of course, remain closed for the foreseeable future.Since the club’s closure on March 13th, we have paid all of our employees and would like to continue to do so. It may be a while until The Store will be able to open our doors again and we would like to ensure financial stability to our regular comedians and staff. We are now accepting donations through The Motion Picture Television Fund directly through our site. Thank you all for everything.”

