Brazilian ‘Playboy’ Model Alana Campos Shows Off Killer Curves In New Swimsuit Photo

Alana Campos showed off her amazing figure to her 597,000 Instagram fans on Monday, April 27, when she took to the popular social media platform to share a throwback photo of herself enjoying a sunny day at the beach in a skimpy swimsuit.

The Brazilian Playboy model and former Playmate was captured standing on a beach in Oahu, Hawaii, as revealed by the geotag. Campos arched her back and popped her booty, helping to enhance the natural curves of her body. Her head was tilted to the side as she directed her gaze downward.

Campos wore a one-piece bathing suit in solid black for a classic look. The suit boasted low-cut sides that exposed quite a bit of her sideboob. The ensemble had thick straps placed over her shoulders. Campos blocked the front of the suit from view with her hand.

The bottoms featured high-cut sides that came up to her waist, exposing her slender figure and hips. Campos didn’t share the brand of the swimsuit.

The photo showed Campos with a bottle of tanning oil by Brazi Bronze. As she previously told her fans, Campos started the brand because she couldn’t find the kind she was used to in Brazil when she moved to the United States.

Within the first couple of hours, the photo has attracted more than 1,400 likes and about 100 comments, suggesting it will continue to get more as the day progresses. Instagram users took to the comments section to rave about Campos’s beauty and to share their experience with Brazi Bronze.

“Ughhhh my all time favorite tan I got was from this oil,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a hands raised emoji.

“Body perfection,” chimed in another fan, including a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Can’t wait to try it! Good recommendation,” a third user replied, pairing the message with a string of emoji depicting a red and a black heart, an index finger pointing upward, sparkle and fireworks.

“Sooo freaking stunning babe,” added another, topping the reply with a sun emoji.

During the lockdown and social distancing measures prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Campos has been filling her Instagram feed with old photos from previous trips, many of which feature her in swimwear. As The Inquisitr has previously shared, she recently posted a picture that saw her in a white two-piece. Campos was captured in a tropical location as she sat in the sand looking toward the horizon with a pensive expression. In the caption, she mused about the outbreak and its implication.