Tuesday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Charlotte Explodes At ‘Crimson’

Spoilers for Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital indicate that there is a lot of drama related to Charlotte on the way. Lulu and Valentin have been battling over the girl for some time now, and it looks like they are both having to face some harsh realities regarding the toll all of this has taken on her.

Valentin had been determined to fight for custody of Charlotte against Lulu no matter how long it dragged on. However, last week he got a major wake-up call and decided to back down.

He realized that Charlotte has been paying very close attention to his misdeeds, even seeing him throw Ava off the parapet at Wyndemere on New Year’s Eve. Charlotte made it clear she wanted to follow her father’s path and he told Laura he realized he needed to let go of the custody fight.

The sneak peek for Tuesday’s show indicates that Lulu will have some questions about this news from Valentin. Laura has talked extensively with Valentin to try to mediate this fierce custody battle, but she hasn’t told Lulu every detail of what was discussed.

Laura even got quite stern with Lulu in an effort to shake her up and put Charlotte first. With these latest developments, General Hospital spoilers share that Lulu will want her mother to tell her more, but it looks like she may soon be interrupted.

Charlotte's saved the best surprise for last. What will Violet think of the snake hidden in her piñata?

Tune into a dramatic, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @iamscarley pic.twitter.com/ng7WTJRbCy — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 16, 2020

The sneak peek for the April 28 show reveals that Charlotte will get upset when she is at the Crimson offices and sees Jax kissing Nina. She will yell at Jax, telling him to leave Nina alone, and this will startle the couple.

Not long ago, Charlotte seemingly created a situation at Kelly’s that made Jax fall down. Nina suspected that this fall came as a result of something Charlotte did, but nobody confronted her about it.

SheKnows Soaps indicates that Lulu will have to rush to Crimson during Tuesday’s show, and it looks as if that’s due to this outburst. After Charlotte screams at Nina and Jax, it seems likely that Lulu gets a call and rushes to go get her daughter.

Charlotte clearly blames Jax for keeping Nina from reconciling with Valentin, even though the situation is far more complicated than that. Valentin has gotten a wake-up call about the toll this is all taking on Charlotte, but it looks like it’s going to take a lot more than letting go of the custody battle for this to be resolved.

What will it take for Lulu to shift gears and focus on Charlotte’s needs? How much further will Charlotte go to try to get life back the way she wants it to be? General Hospital spoilers suggest that there’s quite a bit more to come with this little girl and her battles and everybody will see the next round of chaos during Tuesday’s show.