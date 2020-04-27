Kristin Cavallari Removes ‘Wife’ From Her Instagram Bio As Rumors About Her Divorce Continue

The Uncommon James founder no longer wants to be known as Jay cutler's wife.

Kristin Cavallari has taken the word “wife” off of her Instagram bio.

As rumors about her pending divorce from her husband, Jay Cutler, continue to make headlines, the 33-year-old reality star and entrepreneur removed the longtime description from her popular social media page and made her new focus clear.

Kristin’s Instagram page now boasts a bio that reads: “Momma, Founder + CEO @uncommonjames & @littlejamesclothing, 2x @nytimes Bestselling Author.”

The star also noted her upcoming cookbook, True Comfort, which comes out in September, and she tagged her E! reality show, Very Cavallari, Us Weekly reports.

The Instagram update came hours after Kristin and Jay announced their divorce in a joint statement in which they explained they had simply grown apart after 10 years together.

Fans have been confused by the suddenness of the split, just days after the couple returned home from self-isolating in the Bahamas with their three young children. Exactly one month ago, while quarantining in the Bahamas, Kristin posted a cozy shot of her and Jay to Instagram.The couple posed with their arms around one another as they stood in the water in their bathing suits looking happy and in love.

Even as they shared the news of their “loving” split, the couple included sweet photos of one another. Kristin posted a shot of her and Jay arm in arm, and Jay shared a photo of the two dressed up for a date night. They announced the end of their marriage by saying they have nothing but “love and respect for one another.”

But Kristin’s immediate removal of the word “wife” from her social media is telling, as her court filing last week reportedly included allegations of “inappropriate marital conduct” by Jay. Infidelity rumors have long dogged the couple and were even addressed last season on Very Cavallari amid headlines that Jay had an affair with Kristin’s former bestie, Kelly Henderson.

Kristin’s main Instagram title as “Momma” is also key, as she has reportedly asked for primary custody of the couple’s children Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4.

A source told E! News that Kristin and Jay had “brought up the idea of divorce” several times in the past and tried to work things out in their marriage before finally admitting “they truly both aren’t happy.”

“The kids definitely kept them together at times,” the insider said. “They have really tried to make it work for years, but are on different pages about lifestyles and were arguing a lot.”