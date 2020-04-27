Noah Cyrus Wears Crop Top & Black Jeans While Riding White Horse

Singer Noah Cyrus took to Instagram to share a number of photos of herself that were taken on the set of her new music video for “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus.”

The “All Falls Down” songstress stunned in a peach-colored crop top. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and her stomach. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted black jeans and went barefoot for the occasion. Cyrus sported her long wavy dark hair down and showed off the numerous tattoos she has inked all over her arms. The 20-year-old opted for a more natural makeup look and rocked long, pointy acrylic nails. Cyrus kept the accessories to a bare minimum and put on a gold bracelet.

The “Make Me (Cry)” hitmaker posted three images of her riding a white horse within one upload.

In the first shot, Cyrus was captured fairly close up. She stroked the side of the horse while looking directly in front of her.

In the next slide, the “July” entertainer was photographed further back riding the animal in the middle of a field.

In the third frame, Cyrus posed on top of the horse. She grabbed onto the ropes with one hand and looked over her shoulder directly at the camera lens.

In the fourth pic, she was caught riding the horse while the wind was blowing her hair across her face.

In the final shot, Cys leaned forward and hugged the animal with her eyes closed.

For her caption, she used a horse quote and put the hashtag “IGotSoHighThatISawJesusVideo” as the photos were taken while filming the music video for her latest single.

In the span of 22 hours, Cyrus’ upload racked up more than 250,000 likes and over 800 comments, proving to be popular with her 5.6 million followers.

“THIS IS THE CUTEST,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“These pictures are beyond beautiful,” another devotee shared.

“Beautiful queen. Your horse is so pretty, I wish I had a horse like that,” remarked a third fan.

“These are so epic!!!” a fourth admirer commented.

To date, the “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus” music video has been watched more than 1.9 million times on her official YouTube channel.

The “Stay Together” chart-topper is no stranger to impressing her social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cyrus wowed fans in a black lingerie set. She posed in front of a fireplace and was captured from the knees up. She sported her dark hair in a ponytail and opted for a red lip and false eyelashes.