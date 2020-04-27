Pentagon Officially Releases Three UFO Videos Taken By US Navy Pilots

The Pentagon has officially released three videos showing what appears to be unidentified flying objects (UFOs) that were captured by U.S. Navy infrared cameras, CNN reports. The videos were first released in December 2017 and March 2018 by To The Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences, a company was co-founded by former Blink-182 member Tom Delonge to study UFOs.

Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough claims that the Department of Defense (DOD) headquarters has decided to release the videos to “clear up” public misconceptions surrounding the integrity of the alleged UFO videos, which have been circulating through media channels for years.

“After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems,” Gough said in a statement.

According to Gough, the videos will also not infringe on any future investigations into “military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena.”

DeLonge, who has been a long-time advocate of life on other planets, celebrated the news of the Pentagon’s decision to release the videos.

The Pentagon just officially released my videos… just saying ????—-> @TTSAcademy pic.twitter.com/Z00t2oWAO3 — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) April 27, 2020

As reported by ABC News, one of the videos dates to November 2004 and the other two to January 2015. Gough says the videos have been circulating in the public domain after they were released unofficially in 2007 and 2017.

In 2017, retired U.S. Navy pilot David Fravor told ABC News that what he saw in 2004 was “not from this world.”

“I’m not crazy, haven’t been drinking. It was — after 18 years of flying, I’ve seen pretty much about everything that I can see in that realm, and this was nothing close.”

Fravor went on to claim that he has never witnessed anything in the history of his flying career that had the performance and acceleration of the object he saw.

Luis Elizondo, the former head of the now-defunct classified program responsible for documenting and examining alleged UFO sightings, echoed Fravor’s comments.

“These aircraft — we’ll call them aircraft — are displaying characteristics that are not currently within the US inventory nor in any foreign inventory that we are aware of,” he said of the aircraft he studied during his time with the classified program.

Elizondo went on to resign from this position at the DOD in 2017 over what he perceived as secrecy surrounding the program, as well as government opposition to funding it. Elizondo has personally said he believes there is “very compelling evidence” that humans may not be alone in the universe.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson previously appeared on History Channel’s Ancient Aliens and claimed that a source told him the U.S. government has physical evidence of spacecraft that have either landed or crash-landed on Earth.