Bella Thorne Goes Braless In A White Tank Top & Daisy Dukes

Bella Thorne sizzled in her latest Instagram update, posting a three-photo slideshow of herself in a tank top and short denim shorts.

The actress appeared to be braless in the white, ribbed tank, which showcased her buxom bust. Her shirt stretched across her chest. The top rode up on her stomach, showcasing her tanned and taut midriff and her belly button. Her unbuttoned, light-wash shorts rode up high on her hips. The distressed denim sported several rips and fringe at the bottom. The mirror selfies showed off her entire classic ensemble.

In the first picture, she jutted her hip out as she bent one knee. She tugged at the waistband of her Daisy Dukes. She stared open-mouthed into the mirror while staring directly at her phone.

The second snap featured Bella biting her lip seductively, while her eyes, half-lidded, gave a sultry stare into the camera phone. This image was similar to the first, as her shorts were still unbuttoned and she slipped her thumb into the waistband.

In the third photo, Bella struck a different pose. This snapshot showed Bella kicking out her leg, flaunting her gray socks and white sneakers.

Her dark, teal-streaked hair cascaded down her shoulders in a slightly wavy style. The majority of her tresses were auburn, while a few aqua pieces peeked through. Two turquoise strands framed her face.

Bella’s nails were lacquered with a dark polish. She paired the outfit with multiple pieces of jewelry, including her ever-present silver watches as well as several red bracelets. She wore multiple rings on her fingers.

As Bella normally does on Instagram, she wore no makeup. Instead, she was fresh-faced, choosing to let her natural beauty shine through.

In the caption of the post, she asked her 22.7 million followers which shade she should dye her hair: blond or red.

Her fans flocked to the comments section in droves, eager to give the star their opinion of her next hair color. The consensus, it seemed, was red.

“REDHEAD ALL THE WAY!!!” cried a social media user in all caps, adding two red hearts to emphasize their point.

“Red,” wrote another, including a flame emoji.

Others, however, were Team Blond.

“BLONDE,” declared a social media user, punctuating their comment with yellow hearts.

Others still chose to react to the Instagram set.

“You are so beautiful,” they said.

As Bella Thorne fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the actress frequently switches up her hair color, bouncing from red to dark auburn to teal to blue highlights.