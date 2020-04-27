Yaslen Clemente Sizzles In Tiny Black Bikini In Sexy Selfies

Yaslen Clemente has not let being quarantined stop her from sharing sexy content online. She has continued to get and keep the attention of her 1.8 million Instagram followers with snaps that show her flaunting her curvaceous figure. On Monday, she uploaded a post that saw her looking smoking hot in a tiny black bikini.

Yaslen’s swimsuit was a classic string two piece with triangle-shaped cups that exposed a good deal of her cleavage. The bottoms were equally skimpy, not leaving much to the imagination. She accessorized her look with layered necklaces and stud earrings.

Yaslen’s update consisted of two mirror selfies that featured her in the skimpy swimsuit. She appeared to be inside her home in her living room. Part of a sofa and a fur rug could be seen on one side of the photo while a cat tree could be seen on the other.

In the first picture, Yaslen was standing in front of the mirror. She stood with with one hip cocked to the side and one leg forward with one knee bent, flaunting her curvy hips. She leaned one hand on her thigh while she snapped the picture. The pose showed off her hourglass figure as well as her toned thighs and round hips.

Yalsen sat on her feet in the second snapshot. She played with her hair with her free hand as she held her phone in other hand. She leaned to the side slightly, showing off her slender waist, flat abs and ample chest.

Yaslen’s hair fell down in loose waves over her shoulders. She wore a light application of makeup that included smoky eye shadow, blush on her cheeks, and a rose shade on her lips. She also wore a bold red polish on her nails.

The post was an instant hit, with more than 18,000 of her fans hitting the like button within an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, she asked her fans which photo they liked the best.

Many of them had a hard time trying to pick a favorite, but it seemed that all of her followers could agree that she looks amazing in both pictures.

“You are awesome no matter what you have on or dont [sic],” one admirer wrote.

“You have a great perfect body,” commented a second Instagram user.

Yaslen does not seem to mind putting her curves on display. Not too log ago, she flaunted her body in a sheer black bodysuit that featured a plunging neckline.