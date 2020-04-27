Adam Schlesinger’s Girlfriend Shares Last Photo Taken Before Songwriter’s Death From COVID-19

Adam Schlesinger is just one of the well-known faces that have died as a result of the coronavirus. In a new tribute to the award-winning songwriter on Instagram, his girlfriend Alexis Morley discussed her final memories of being with Schlesinger.
The post was accompanied by a photo of the two of them walking together in upstate New York on March 15. Schlesinger died on April 1 at the age of 52.
In the post, Morley wrote that Schlesinger had recently “grown open to” taking walks, and eventually became enthusiastic about them. He was good, as long as they didn’t call them “hikes.” Morley said that the morning after the picture was taken, Schlesinger woke up with a fever.
Morley says that she spent the next week tending to the Fountains of Wayne musician, sure that the fever would eventually break as most do. He assured her that he was okay, and Morley said that it was a role reversal, as he was usually the one taking care of her. Eventually, Morley realized that she had to take him to the hospital.
The caption continued as she explained that, because she couldn’t stay at the hospital with him, she drove home feeling terrified. The two kept in touch via text, and Schlesinger even thanked her for saving his life. He was intubated the next morning, and she never heard his voice again.
???????????? This is the last photo taken of Adam and me, March 15. We went on a gorgeous, 4 mile walk that day with our friend @davidwatts1978, after driving upstate from NYC the day before. It sounds out of character, but in the past year Adam had grown open to, and eventually enthusiastic about, taking long walks outdoors (we just weren’t allowed to call them “hikes”). This one was “Poets’ Walk” in Red Hook. We’d gone there before, mostly because we liked the name and had lots of jokes about the “poets” we hoped to see (we envisioned old, cartoonishly-tweedy guys, ambling, hands clasped behind backs, gazing to the sky in search of “inspiration”). That night he woke up at 4am with a fever. We spent such a sweet week together, our roles kind of reversed because usually Adam was the one to take care of me. I tried to keep him comfortable, nurse him back to health, as we waited for the fever to break. We were sure it would—just like any other crappy flu. He said, “I’m ok. I have my Alexis.” But 7 days later things got worse and I brought him to the hospital. I wasn’t allowed to walk in with him. I drove home alone through a snowstorm terrified (the first time I’d driven a car in years), but we spent the night texting, making cute jokes, feeling optimistic. He kept telling me how much he loved me and thanked me for “saving [his] life”????. The next morning he was intubated. I never got to hear his voice again. After 10 days of me, our incredible families, and friends drawing on every resource possible trying to help, I got a 3am call from the hospital. He wasn’t going to make it. I asked if there was any way I could see him (a cruelty of the pandemic is a strict ban on visitors). They made special arrangements for me to be allowed into the covid unit: a low-lit, grim, heavy place; the medical workers and I obscured by layers of PPE. But Adam looked sweet, peaceful, beautiful. I’m so thankful that I got to spend that one final hour with him—and that I was able to connect Sadie & Claire and Bobbi & Steve through my phone’s facetime too. I like to think he could sense us there, but he was deeply unconscious. (CONT in comment) #adamschlesinger @adam_schlesinger #fountainsofwayne
Morley explained that, when she received the call telling her that Schlesinger wasn’t going to make it, she asked if there was any way she could see him. The hospital made special arrangements to allow her into the coronavirus ward, and she said she was asked to wear layers of personal protective equipment for the visit. Morley wrote that she was grateful to have one more chance to see him, even if he was “deeply unconscious.”
Shortly after she arrived at home following the visit, Morley received a call letting her know that her boyfriend had died. The nurse who called and gave her the news told her that he had held Schlesinger’s hand as he died, and that he had done so peacefully. She concluded the caption by writing “I love you so, so much, Adam.”
The 52-year-old musician was among the first celebrities to die as a result of the virus. Throughout his career, he wrote music as a member of Fountains of Wayne, and also wrote songs for movies like That Thing You Do and for the TV show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.