Anastasiya Kvitko Shows Off Her Insane Hourglass Figure In Skintight Gray Mini Dress

The “Russian Kim Kardashian” of Instagram, Anastasiya Kvitko, created a new video for her followers and they are already going wild over it. As is typically the case with Kvitko’s Instagram videos, this one was created to promote the Bang Energy drink. By the looks of things, fans of hers can’t take their eyes off of her tiny dress and jaw-dropping curves though.

Kvitko shared the new video on Monday afternoon and she squeezed her extreme hourglass figure into a form-fitting knit dress for it. The Russian native filmed much of this new video outdoors on the balcony of a high-rise building. However, her puppies make a cute appearance indoors toward the end.

As the clip begins, Kvitko cracks open a hazelnut coffee-flavored Bang drink and sips from the can as she leans against the glass railing of the balcony. Her honey-blond hair is parted in the middle and her long locks hang loosely over her shoulders with a few wisps framing her face.

The 25-year-old social media influencer seductively flaunts her curves as she drinks, prancing to-and-fro to ensure every angle is captured in this new clip. Her busty assets are barely contained by the minuscule top of her dress, thin spaghetti straps over Kvitko’s shoulders straining to keep the knit fabric in place.

At various points of the video, Kvitko flaunts her curvy derriere and twists to ensure that her hips and slim waist are captured too. Later, as she leans down to play with her puppies, she reveals plenty of deep cleavage.

Less than 30 minutes after Kvitko initially shared this new post, the video already had more than 30,000 views. Hundreds of comments poured in as did thousands of likes.

“Sometimes I can’t live without you posting,” teased one of Kvitko’s followers.

“You’re a gift to those around you,” praised a fan of the Russian beauty’s.

“You’re such a amazingly gorgeous beauty,” wrote another follower.

“I love you very much. You are a real princess,” detailed someone else.

The millions of people who follow Kvitko on Instagram know that she is never shy about squeezing her curves into a revealing mini dress. She is known for choosing mini dresses, bikinis, and other ensembles that barely contain her bodacious body and she exudes a ton of confidence with every snap.

The model’s Bang Energy videos always generate a lot of love on her Instagram page. It appears that this one is well on its way to becoming a fan-favorite of Kvitko’s fans in no time and it might be a challenge for her to top it.