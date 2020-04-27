Lorna M. Breen Dead, New York City ER Doctor Who Treated Coronavirus Patients Commits Suicide

Dr. Lorna M. Breen is dead, according to Boston.com. She was a top emergency room doctor at a Manhattan hospital who treated coronavirus patients in New York City.

Dr. Breen was the medical director of the emergency department at NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital, and as such, she was on the front lines of treating patients as COVID-19 ravaged the Big Apple. She died on Sunday of suicide in Charlottesville, Virginia. The doctor’s family brought her to their home after she became ill with the virus.

Dr. Breen’s Father Said Her Job ‘Killed’ her

The ER physician’s father, Dr. Philip C. Breen, gave an interview on his daughter’s devastating death.

“She tried to do her job, and it killed her,” her father said.

Philip revealed that his daughter relayed the devastation she experienced with trying to treat patients and combat the virus took its toll on those who were the sickest with it. Ultimately, Laura contracted the virus, and she spent about a week and a half recovering before she attempted to return to work. However, the hospital sent her home, and at that point, her family took her to stay with them in Virginia.

“She was truly in the trenches of the front line,” her father said. “Make sure she’s praised as a hero, because she was. She’s a casualty just as much as anyone else who has died.”