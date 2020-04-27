UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Posts A Steamy Picture In Cheetah-Print Workout Top From Her Sauna

Paige VanZant has found creative ways to stay in shape while spending most of her time at home during the coronavirus outbreak. She recently posted a steamy snap on Instagram in a cheetah-print workout top after soaking in her sauna.

The UFC fighter has not been idle while following the stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 crisis. VanZant has frequently posted on social media to document her workouts alongside husband Austin Vanderford. Earlier in the month the couple went viral when they posted photos of them performing various activities around the house naked, which included working out in their garage.

Last week, VanZant showed off her athletic booty in a pair of tight black leggings in a video where she performed several squats. In her latest sultry Instagram post, the 26-year-old took a simple selfie. Her skin was glowing with sweat as she posed in a sauna. The blonde captured a shot of her face and chest, and she flashed a giant smile for the camera.

VanZant wore her hair up for the picture which helped show off her youthful face. She wore a tight cheetah-print athletic top and this gave fans a view of her sweat-soaked upper body. The 115-pound fighter’s caption mentioned being in the sauna. Behind her the wood paneling and sensors from the sauna were visible.

Many of the model’s 2.5 million Instagram followers noticed the sizzling snap and more than 64,000 of them smashed the “like” button. The former Dancing With The Stars contestant received over 330 comments. Her replies were flooded with fire emoji, and several fans mentioned how just looking at the pic made them “sweat.” Various admirers were impressed by how good VanZant looked while steaming in a sauna.

“You’re so stunning you’re making me sweat. Lol keep up the good work,” one female follower wrote.

“Love this warrior chick,” another replied.

“Sweetest girl in mma,” an Instagram user wrote.

Multiple followers referenced the model’s caption and joked about which part of the picture they were focused on.

“Ummm yeah the sauna is what I was checking out lol,” one person commented.

As reported by the New York Post, VanZant overheated herself from training over the weekend. Her husband posted a picture of the flyweight hunched over at the gym and she appeared to be throwing up into a white waste basket. Vanderford mocked her for “not feeling well.”

VanZant reposted the photo on her Instagram story and left a reply.

“Not feeling well????… No. I just ran three miles and did 60 clean and jerks…. feeling exhausted,” she wrote.