Katherine Scwarzenegger And Chris Pratt Want To Enjoy Pregnancy News ‘Privately’

A source said the couple is thrilled with the news.

Following reporting that Katherine Schwarzenegger is pregnant with her first child with Chris Pratt, sources are offering new details on how the couple is feeling about the news. In an interview with People, one insider close to the couple said that they’re thrilled with the pregnancy.

“Chris and Katherine are so happy,” the source said.

The news of the pregnancy was confirmed by multiple sources on Saturday. The new baby will be Schwarzenegger’s first child, while Pratt already has a 7-year-old son with ex-wife Anna Faris.

“They wanted to enjoy this time privately for as long as possible, but now that Katherine is showing more, they’re excited to share the news with everyone,” the source explained.

The couple first began dating in the summer of 2018, and the two were married just a year later in June of 2019. Since they began dating, Schwarzenegger has reportedly gotten very close to Jack, Pratt’s son with Faris.

People reports that Schwarzenegger and Pratt were spotted riding bikes together at several points over the weekend. Before the news of the pregnancy broke, the two were spotted in Brentwood, California. The bike trip doubled as a debut for Schwarzenegger’s baby bump. The two were also spotted biking on Sunday in Venice Beach, and they were accompanied by Katherine’s parents Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

Prior to the news of Schwarzenegger’s pregnancy, Pratt had already said that he believed his new wife would make an excellent mother. In an interview with E!’s In the Room, the actor said that he and Schwarzenegger were a natural match for one another.

“She’s, God willing, going to be a great mom one day. She’s got great parents, great siblings, she fills in all my many deficits,” Pratt said.

The Guradians of the Galaxy actor also said that Schwarzenegger had changed his life in plenty of ways.

“My heart, my soul, my son I feel are all so safe with her. She’s a great stepmom,” he said.

Even as Pratt basks in the news that he’s going to be a father once again, the actor has also been announced as one member of the Parks & Recreation reunion that is set to air this week. The reunion will air on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, and will also feature Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir and Retta. The special will reportedly focus on how each member of the Pawnee, Indiana Parks & Recreation department is spending their time in quarantine.