Anna Katharina Goes Makeup-Free And Rocks A Tiny Black Bikini In New Instagram Post

Anna Katharina stunned her 1.3 million Instagram followers today with a brand-new jaw-dropping snap. The model sported a makeup-free look and showed off her bikini body in a minuscule two-piece swimsuit that exposed her dangerous curves and stunning figure.

Anna was seen enjoying the day outdoors, clad in her jacket, and her sexy swimwear. She stood in a shady area, just close to whats seemed like a garage door. She allowed herself to be photographed from her upper thighs up. She faced the camera with a sweet smile on her face, raising her right hand, holding a few strands of hair.

While she didn’t add a geotag in the post, she gave a subtle hint at her location by tagging a hotel and lodging account in the caption of the post. From checking the Instagram page, it revealed that the model stayed at an Airbnb near Joshua Tree National Park in California.

Anna’s swimwear included a classic triangle top that featured tiny padded cups, as well as a plunging neckline that displayed her ample cleavage. The small cups barely covered her entire breasts, but that fact didn’t bother her at all. The spaghetti straps provided support, but it looked like her busts were close to spilling out from the piece.

The bottoms she wore were just as revealing with a low-cut design flashing a lot of skin. The garment’s thin waistband hung low on her slender hips, highlighting her flat stomach and chiseled abs. The black jacket she wore was halfway taken off on one side of her shoulder. It showed the inside of the outerwear, which was fleece-lined.

For this particular shoot, Anna didn’t bother putting makeup on. As seen in the picture, she confidently bared her blemish-free face for all her viewers to see. She also ditched the jewelry for a more casual look. She kept her layered blond hair down, cascading over her shoulders and back.

She wrote a short caption about how she looked and tagged Aviator Nation, a clothing brand based in California.

Her legion of fans adored the new social media share. As of writing this, it amassed more than 8,800 likes and over 190 comments. Many of her admirers went to the comments section and wrote compliments on her natural beauty, while others talked about her lean body.

“Rocking those hard abs, wow girl!!! You are goals,” one of her admirers commented.

“And yet you still look so naturally gorgeous!!!!” gushed another follower.

“Natural is appealing. Thanks for posting,” added a third social media user.

“Beautiful woman,” wrote a fourth Instagram fan.