Daisy Keech Is A Smokeshow In Tiny Orange Bra & Charcoal Spandex

Daisy Keech continues to get pulses racing by flaunting her incredible figure on Instagram. The model rocked a mismatched workout set on her page that added even more heat to her fiery feed.

Daisy took to her account over the weekend to tease her 3.9 million followers with a double-photo update. The image was taken in the living room of a home where Daisy posed in front of a white wall with a vintage gold-rimmed photo and a large crystal chandelier hanging from the ceiling. Behind her were a white leather couch, gray shag rug, and a small window. She credited retailer Fashion Nova for her skimpy attire.

Daisy rocked a simple orange bra with a low-cut neckline that flaunted her ample assets for the camera. The straps sat snug on her shoulders and helped showcase her trim arm. A wide band ran under her bust and managed to display her toned midsection and taut tummy.

She matched the top with a pair of short charcoal spandex. They boasted a thick waistband that matched the bottom piece of her top, and the shorts hugged her curves perfectly. Only a small portion of her trim thighs was visible because of the way that she was posed. Daisy’s long, blond-dyed locks were parted down the middle with a few loose waves falling on both sides of her shoulders. Her second photo was similar to the first but saw her sitting in a more seductive position.

Daisy added a few accessories to the look, including a pair of earrings that popped perfectly against her blond curls. Her skin looked flawless, and she had on a minimal amount of makeup, which included a thick application of mascara and winged eyeliner. Daisy added a soft pink hue to her full lips and a dash of blush.

Fans had nothing but love for the sizzling new double-photo update, giving the post over 491,000 likes in the span of 20 hours. Thousands of Instagrammers took their love for the upload even further by flooding the comments sections with compliments and a ton of heart, flame, and heart-eye emoji.

“Orange looks goooood on you. Dahhh you’re so beautiful,” one fan gushed, adding a few heat emoji to the end of the comment.

“I luv u so much Daisy!!!! U so sexy and beautiful, I like your figure. And my eyes say,” a second Instgrammer complimented.

“U have the prettiest hair I swear and you’re too pretty to be real,” another beamed alongside a trio of flame emoji.