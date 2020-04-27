Lindsey Pelas Poses In A Dangerously Low-Cut Top & Tiny Shorts

Lindsey Pelas took to her Instagram story on Sunday, April 26, to share several pieces of footage of herself wearing a seriously low-cut shirt that flaunted her “genetically gifted” assets.

The blond bombshell wore a long-sleeved, black shirt with a V-neck cut so low that it reached her midriff. Her ample cleavage and buxom bust were on full display. Her chest threatened to spill out of the revealing garment.

She tucked the shirt into the black-and-white gingham short shorts. She paired the outfit with white sneakers.

In the first clip, which was a Boomerang video, Lindsey slid one hand up her hip, turning her face to the side. She glanced at her phone with large, bedroom eyes while giving a sultry stare.

In the second video, while still wearing the same outfit, Lindsey kicked a punching bag, kickbox style. It swung backwards due to her powerful kick. She then stood in front of the punching bag, laughing.

“Me vs 2020,” she captioned the clip.

“I could take 2020 out,” she added.

The third piece of footage was a selfie. Her buxom bust took center stage in the sultry image, her shirt dipped low. In this shot, Lindsey wore a floppy, cream-colored hat. Her mouth was open, showing off her pearly white teeth.

“Hayyyyy,” she captioned the photo.

Lindsey’s hair curled around the back of her neck and fell down one shoulder in straight strands. Her roots were a dark brunette, while the rest of her tresses were a platinum blond. Her long locks reached down past her chest.

Her dark brows arched high over her olive green eyes. She wore a light red shimmer on her eyelids, the shadow reaching her brow bone. The color encircled her eyes, as she wore the same hue below her lower lashes. Her waterline was filled in with white liner, making her eyes stand out. Her lashes fanned out and curled upwards. Her lower lashes were coated with black mascara.

The apples of her cheeks were brushed with bronzer and blush, making her cheekbones pop. Her lips were lined with a cocoa shade, and filled in with a frosty pink gloss.

She used the “TAN & DUST” Instagram filter for all three pieces of footage, making her already sun-kissed skin appear even more tanned.

Lindsey frequently shares sexy images and videos on her Instagram grid and Instagram story, the model showing off her favorite assets. Just recently, she posted a photo of herself wearing a crochet-trimmed swimsuit with an incredibly low neckline that flaunted her voluptuous bust.