Jenna Jameson Rocks Her Curves & Flaunts Her Cleavage In Form-Fitting Gray Bodysuit

Former adult film actress Jenna Jameson is sharing an update on her wellness journey in a new Instagram post. Jenna has been open over the past few months about having strayed away from her beloved keto diet and gaining some weight as a result. Her new Instagram post shows her current curvy figure and includes a note about where she’s at with her efforts to regain her health.

Just before Christmas, Jenna joked about how her thicker thighs were due to embracing a lot of bread. After relying on a keto diet and her sobriety to lose a significant amount of weight after having her daughter several years ago, she stepped away from that style of eating and didn’t try to hide it.

In this new Instagram photo, Jenna says she’s “super ready” to get back to a healthy regimen again. She notes that the ongoing stay-at-home efforts due to the coronavirus pandemic have thrown a wrench into her efforts to regain her health. By the looks of things, many of her followers can identify with that struggle.

Jenna is wearing a comfortable gray loungewear bodysuit in the selfie she shared. The cozy garment has long sleeves and full-length legs and it hugged all of the curves of her figure. It also had a string of buttons up the front and Jenna left most of them unbuttoned to reveal quite a bit of deep cleavage.

Jenna is standing in her bedroom for this selfie, leaning one hand against the wall as the other holds her phone. She has her long, blond hair styled in loose waves that are swept over to one side and she has a rather serious expression on her face.

The former adult film star is angled to the side for this selfie and she has one knee bent. This position shows her fuller figure in comparison to how she looked a matter of months ago, but her fans were quick to say they thought she looked fabulous.

“JENNA Your body is banging 100 you got so skinny there for a while. I love you like this, feel you,” one follower detailed.

“You are authentic AF and I love you so much!!” relayed another fan.

“Wow! You rock that outfit like nothing else!” praised a different follower.

“Those legs go on forever, my God,” noted someone else.

Quite a few of the comments came from followers of Jenna’s who feel that they are in the same boat with their struggles. As the former adult film actress noted, the ongoing restrictions and shutdowns have thrown many people off-kilter with their regular healthy habits.

It looks like Jenna is feeling ready to make some healthy changes and people will be anxious to follow along as she shares updates.