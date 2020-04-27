Nata Lee Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Revealing Plaid Lingerie

The Russian model sizzled in her risque ensemble.

On Monday, April 27, Russian model Nata Lee started off the workweek by sharing a suggestive snap with her 4.9 million Instagram followers.

The provocative photo, taken with Nata’s smartphone, shows the 21-year-old posing in what appears to be a bedroom with numerous posters hung on the wall. A television and a painting, depicting a blue bird, on an easel can be seen in the background.

Nata stood with her shoulders back and jutted out her hips, as she placed one of her hands on her thigh. She gazed at her phone screen, while she snapped the sizzling selfie.

The blond beauty flaunted her fantastic figure in a plaid lingerie set, that featured a plunging bra and a pair of matching underwear with cut-out detailing. The risque ensemble left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage, washboard abs, and long, lean legs were put on full display. Fans could also catch a glimpse of the sizable black ink tattoo on the side of her right thigh. Nata accessorized the sexy look with a white beaded bracelet.

For the photo, the Instagram star styled her long locks in tousled waves and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a minimal amount of makeup. The subtle application included sculpted eyebrows and a light coat of mascara. She also sported a white-tipped French manicure, giving the look additional glamour.

In the caption, the social media sensation encouraged her followers to leave “an unlimited number of” messages in the comments section. She explained that one commenter will receive “an exclusive photo” of the model.

Unsurprisingly, the post soon amassed more than 5,000 comments, with many of Nata’s followers taking the time to compliment her.

“How are you that gorgeous,” wrote one fan.

“It doesn’t get better than you,” added a different devotee.

“You’re very pretty,” said another admirer, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“WOW! You look AMAZING! VERY HOT in that outfit too!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it has been liked over 170,000 times since it was shared.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing outfits.