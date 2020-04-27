Denise Richards’ Alleged Trash Talking Is Supposedly Why The ‘RHOBH’ Cast Is No Longer Speaking To Her

Denise Richards is believed to be estranged from her co-stars.

Denise Richards is allegedly estranged from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast because she was caught trash-talking them during production on the currently airing 10th season.

According to a report from Hollywood Life on April 26, Richards’ co-stars were upset about things she said about them behind their backs to Brandi Glanville, who she is rumored to have had an affair with, which is allegedly why the group, which includes Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, and Teddi Mellencamp, are no longer speaking to her.

“They feel Denise didn’t own what she said,” an insider explained.

While there have been a ton of rumors in recent months in regard to Richards rumored hookups with Glanville, the source said that the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills doesn’t actually care about what went down between them two women. Instead, they apparently feel betrayed by what Richards said about them when they weren’t around and then failed to own up to what she said about them.

Meanwhile, a second source said Richards, who was first added to the show in 2018 for Season 9, feels like she has owned up to what she said and believes they’ve also said things about her behind her back.

The first insider went on to say that that Richards’ husband, Aaron Phypers, also played a role in her current estrangement from the cast due to the way in which he allegedly inserted himself into the drama between them during filming months ago.

“Denise brought Aaron several times to things but that’s because he was supposed to be there along with the other husbands,” the source added. “The ladies didn’t like the way he reacted when they all fought, but he really was just protecting Denise.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Mellencamp weighed in on the drama during an interview with People Now earlier this month, stating that she was surprised to see that Richards yelled “Bravo, Bravo, Bravo” on a number of occasions during filming in order to prevent the network from using certain footage shot at the end of last year.

She also said she believes Richards only shows the aspects of her life that she wants fans to know about instead of the full story about what is going on and noted that she doesn’t seem to care when someone else is going through rocky times.

“If she can’t display it the way that she wants the audience to see it, she wants to flee from it,” Mellencamp alleged.