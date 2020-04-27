Two Women Have Corroborated Joe Biden Accuser’s Sexual Assault And Harassment Accounts, Report Says

Lynda LaCasse, a former neighbor of Tara Reade, who accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, has come forward to corroborate the claim. As reported by Business Insider, LaCasse told the publication that Reade told her about the alleged assault in 1995 or 1996 and described it in detail.

“This happened, and I know it did because I remember talking about it,” LaCasse said.

Business Insider verified that Reade and LaCasse were neighbors at a Morro Bay apartment complex in 1995.

According to LaCasse, Reade noted that she “idolized” Biden, echoing Reade’s comments during the March podcast with Rolling Stone journalist Katie Halper, when she went into the allegations in graphic detail.

“I remember her saying, here was this person that she was working for and she idolized him,” LaCasse said.

“And he kind of put her up against a wall. And he put his hand up her skirt and he put his fingers inside her. She felt like she was assaulted, and she really didn’t feel there was anything she could do.”

LaCasse, who says she does not remember all the details of the story, claims that Reade became emotional when she told the story and started crying the more she continued telling it. LaCasse claims she decided to speak up amid the media scrutiny that has been applied to Reade’s story, and because she believed the account when she first heard it. Nevertheless, LaCasse claims that she still supports Biden and will do so regardless.

Another source, Lorraine Sanchez, who worked with Reade in the office of California State Senator Jack O’Connell in the mid-1990s, claims that Reade told her she was fired from her former Washington, D.C. position after raising concerns about alleged sexual harassment — an accusation she leveled at Biden last year. Sanchez claims she doesn’t recall if Reade detailed the nature of the harassment or if she mentioned Biden’s name.

When pressed about the two sources, Business Insider claims that the Biden campaign referred the publication to an earlier statement from Biden’s communications director, Kate Bedingfield. While the statement supported every woman’s right to “tell their story,” it also said that Reade’s allegations are “false.”

The two new corroborations come after unearthed Larry King Live footage revealed an anonymous caller — believed to be Reade’s mother — asking about how her daughter could move forward with a story about a prominent senator without speaking to the press.

Reade claims she told her mother, brother, and close friend of the alleged sexual assault. Both her brother, Collin Moulton, and friend have confirmed that Reade confided in them at the time of the alleged encounter.