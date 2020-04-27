North Carolina Woman Who Led Protests Against Coronavirus Social Distancing Orders Tests Positive For COVID-19

'I have been forced to quarantine in my home for 2 weeks,' she wrote.

One of the women who organized a protest against social distancing orders in North Carolina has tested positive for coronavirus, Raleigh’s WRAL-TV reports.

Last week, protesters showed up at the North Carolina State Capitol building in Raleigh to hold the ReopenNC protest. As The Charlotte Observer reported at the time, attendees, many bedecked in pro-Trump regalia, rallied against social-distancing orders that have shuttered many businesses across the state.

Signs at the protest offered such sentiments as “the shutdown is based on lies” and “fear God, not COVID.”

Some of the protesters, including U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, wore masks.

One of the women who organized the protest has confirmed on social media that she has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

In a lengthy social media post reprinted at least in-part by WRAL, the woman, who was initially unidentified in the WRAL report, described as one of three mothers who organized the Raleigh protest, says that she was diagnosed with the virus but had no symptoms.

“I have been forced to quarantine in my home for 2 weeks. I have been told not to participate in public or private accommodations as requested by the government, and therefore denied my 1st amendment right of freedom of religion. It has been insinuated by others that if I go out, I could be arrested for denying a quarantine order,” she wrote.

A report by Raleigh’s WTVD identifies the protester as Audrey Whitlock. The Raleigh ABC affiliate also notes that the social media post in-question was made on the ReopenNC Facebook page. The post has since been deleted.

It remains unclear, as of this writing, how or where she contracted the virus. Also unclear is whether or not she actually attended the protest that she helped organize. Whitlock, for her part, answered “no comment” when asked by a WTVD reporter whether or not she attended the protest she helped organize. However, another person, who identified their self to WTVD as an administrator of the ReopenNC Facebook group, claimed that Whitlock did not attend the protest.

Meanwhile, another protest is planned for Raleigh on Tuesday, in which attendees plan to again call for the state to reopen. Whitlock purportedly said in her Facebook post that she plans to attend Tuesday’s protest.

As of this writing, North Carolina has had 9,221 confirmed coronavirus cases. At least 318 people in the state are confirmed to have died of the virus.