Kayla Moody Sizzles In Skimpy Gold One-Piece

Kayla Moody is back in a swimsuit on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

The sexy military wife took to her page on Monday to share a sizzling new snapshot with her 700,000-plus followers that showed her in a revealing gold one-piece. Moody was seen posing outside with a clear blue sky at her back. She appeared to be near a pool, resting one of her arms on a metal railing. Moody tilted her head back and looked up toward the sky in a seductive way, posing with one hand on her neck and the other at her side.

The one-piece was constructed of shiny gold fabric that glistened in the sunlight and did nothing but favors for the model’s famous curves. It boasted a scooping neckline that fell far past Moody’s chest, leaving her decolletage bare and plenty of cleavage on display. Moody’s swimwear hugged her tightly below her ample assets, further accentuating her hourglass silhouette. Thanks to the daringly high cut, Moody’s trim legs and hip bones were also on display.

She did not add any further accessories to the smoking-hot ensemble, ensuring that all eyes remained glued to her curvaceous physique. As for glam, Moody had plenty of it, including a like-new french manicure. She brought out all of her striking features with a bold application of makeup, which included a soft pink hue on her lips and dark blush that showed off her defined cheekbones. Moody added shimmer with a small application of highlighter and eye shadow that both had glitter. Her long, golden blond locks tumbled down her back in a tousled style, and she added a few curls to the end of her mane.

It wasn’t long before the jaw-dropping post was flooded with likes and comments. Within just three hours of going live, the update has been double-tapped over 7,100 times and has earned over 200 compliments in the comments section.

“Good evening! ️Miss Kayla‼‼ Thank you for always uploading wonderful photos to Instagram‼ You are so sexy and hot today‼ Be careful with COVID-19,” one fan gushed, adding a few flower emoji in their comment.

“You can say what you want you are breathtakingly beautiful and pretty,” a second social media user added.

“Would love to go swimming with you now Blondie,” another fan eagerly wrote.

Earlier this month, Kayla wowed fans with another scandalous social media update that saw her clad in a tiny tank, white panties, and knee-high socks. In the racy shot, she appeared in bed posing on her knees and throwing her head back into her hands. That photo also earned rave reviews from fans.