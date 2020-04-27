Sara Underwood Sizzles In Pink Swimsuit While Taking A Dip In Her ‘Hippie Hot Tub’

Sara Underwood sent temperatures soaring with her latest Instagram post, which saw her wearing a sexy pink bathing suit. The model wore the suit while taking a dip in her “hippie hot tub.”

Sara’s update consisted of two snapshots that captured her inside her “hot tub,” which is a 55 gallon galvanized steel tub which she and her partner, Jacob Witzling, converted into a nice relaxing bathtub not too long ago. The tub is located on a piece of land that the couple own nestled somewhere in the Pacific Northwest. Surrounded by trees, the tub looks as though it is the perfect place to unwind from a long, hard day.

While the scene is picturesque, Sara proved to be a major distraction in her neon pink swimsuit. The sexy number featured a plunging neckline that went well below her belly button and an open front that made it look more like a bikini than a one-piece. The suit exposed plenty of her cleavage and flat abs. It also featured straps that wrapped around her waist, calling attention her feminine curves. The suit also had high-cut legs, which emphasized her hips.

The first picture was taken from a distance, showing the area surrounding the tub. The image featured Sara on her knees in the tub in water up the tops of her thighs. She leaned one hand on the side of the tub and placed her other hand on her neck. Her eyes were closed and she wore a smile on her face.

The second snap was taken closer to Sara, giving her fans a nice look at her body in the bathing suit. She faced the camera while she tugged on one of the snaps around her waist.

The post was a big hit among her followers, with more than 67,000 of them hitting the like button within three hours of her sharing it.

In the caption, Sara explained that the tub was a great place to relax after working all day.

Many of her fans were curious about the tub, while others couldn’t help but comment on how hot she looked in it.

“Looking beautiful and gorgeous,”wrote one admirer.

“Your bathing suit is perfect,” a second Instagram user commented.

“What an absolutely perfect body,” a third follower chimed in.

“Your so beautiful & awesome,” replied a fourth fan.

Not too long ago, she shared a snap that featured her wearing a strappy bathing suit while cooling off after a dip in hot springs.