Tyson Foods Warns The Coronavirus Shutdown Is Going To Lead To National Meat Shortages

While the closest thing most of the country has dealt with as far as shortages since the coronavirus outbreak began is toilet paper, one food company recently warned people things could get quite a bit direr in the coming weeks. CNN reports Tyson Foods board chairman John Tyson recently took out a full-page ad in several national newspapers in order to warn people a meat shortage could be on the horizon.

Tyson warned the country that the “food supply chain is breaking” and that millions of pounds of meat could disappear from that chain in the near future. All of this, the chairman claimed, is because Tyson and other food production companies are having to shut down as the outbreak continues across the country.

Tyson also talked about the problems farmers are facing as meatpacking plants close. He said they are running out of places to sell their livestock and instead are having to euthanize them and cut back on production. “Millions of animals — chickens, pigs, and cattle — will be depopulated because of the closure of our processing facilities.”

The depopulation, especially the chairman said, will mean less food to produce in the future. He added grocery stores are going to see shortages until the plants that are closed down are able to open again.

Tyson Foods employs about 100,000 workers around the country recently shuttered locations in Iowa and Indiana so employees in those plants could be tested for coronavirus. The closure in Iowa came after weeks of employees calling in sick and refusing to report for their shifts out of concern about the virus. Local health officials claim at least half of the county’s total cases stemmed from that Tyson plant.

CNN said it recently spoke to three employees of Tyson that worked at the facility. Those employees didn’t feel the company was doing enough to protect workers and social distancing was near impossible.

Tyson Foods’ plant in Iowa is among the biggest processing center in the country. The Smithfield Foods plant in in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and the JBS pork processing in Worthington, Minnesota have also had to close. Together, those three facilities make up about 15 percent of the country’s pork production.

Tyson Foods didn’t say in the advertisement how long they believe the food supply is going to be disrupted or just how bad the shortages could become. Both of those factors will likely be decided when it becomes more clear when the company’s biggest plants are allowed to open again amid the coronavirus pandemic.