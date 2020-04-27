White House Abruptly Cancels Press Briefing As Donald Trump Continues Attack On Media

The White House officially canceled its coronavirus press conference on Monday afternoon. This will be the third day in a row without a briefing, which previously had been a near-daily occurrence. Friday’s press conference was unusually short, and President Donald Trump didn’t take questions from reporters like he usually does, as Axios reports.

The move comes amidst concerns about Trump’s perceived overexposure and after the president made comments last week that resulted in backlash across the political spectrum.

Trump faced intense criticism after musing about whether there was a way for people to internally take disinfectants like bleach and isopropyl alcohol to combat COVID-19. He later backtracked on the comments and said that they were meant to be taken sarcastically, but not before doctors and health experts, along with household cleaner manufacturer Lysol, warned people not to ingest disinfectants.

In recent days, Trump has lashed out at media outlets and has claimed that the press conference briefings are no longer worth his time, as The Inquisitr previously reported. He claimed in a message on social media that the press wasn’t covering the conferences in an accurate way and, despite the ratings, the lengthy pressers were not worth the effort.

Trump also spent much of the weekend attacking the media.

“I never said the pandemic was a Hoax! Who would say such a thing? I said that the Do Nothing Democrats, together with their Mainstream Media partners, are the Hoax. They have been called out & embarrassed on this, even admitting they were wrong, but continue to spread the lie!” he tweeted.

He also attacked Fox News, saying that the news outlet was reporting “Democrat talking points” and called for an alternative.

He later questioned why journalists were awarded the “noble” prize, referring to the Nobel prize, when the world noble is defined as “having or showing fine personal qualities.”

He later backtracked on his comments, saying that he meant the tweet to be taken as sarcasm.

On Monday, he continued his tirade.

“There has never been, in the history of our Country, a more vicious or hostile Lamestream Media than there is right now, even in the midst of a National Emergency, the Invisible Enemy!”

The cancelation doesn’t come as a surprise as rumors began swirling last week after Thursday’s disastrous presser that Trump wanted to reduce the number and length of the press conferences in the coming days.

The White House press briefing was originally scheduled for 5 pm EST.