Bri Teresi Showers In Cropped Tank Top & No Bra For NSFW Instagram Video

Bri Teresi gave fans a soaking wet treat in a new video on Instagram on Sunday. In the clip on her feed, the model stood under an outdoor shower as she rocked a cropped, white tank top with no bra and a tiny thong, which showed off some major skin. The barely-Instagram-friendly video certainly drove Bri’s followers wild.

The video showed Bri standing against a wooden building as the water poured over her. Behind her, a plant and some barrels could be seen. She appeared to be posing outside of a barn or garage in Auburn, California, as the post’s geotag indicated. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shined down on Bri and washed over her lean body.

Bri’s look included a white, tie-front tank top that was cropped and slightly rolled to cut off just below her chest. The water caused the top to become completely see-through, giving fans a full view of the model’s breasts. On top of that, the top’s plunging neckline did little to contain Bri’s cleavage, which spilled out at the center and looked close to a wardrobe malfunction.

Bri’s flat, toned tummy was on display between the top and bright red, string bikini bottoms. The thong was cut in a U-shape, so the front remained low on her waist to show off her abs. Meanwhile, the sides tied up high above her hips, which accentuated her hourglass figure. Her famously long legs and pert derriere were fully exposed.

Bri accessorized her outfit with a pair of small, gold hoop earrings. She also appeared to be rocking a subtle makeup look, including light contour and bright highlighter. Her medium-length, blond hair was pushed back and soaking wet.

The video opened with Bri facing the camera as she squeezed the water out of her hair. She pushed one hip to the side and squeezed her chest, causing her cleavage to fall out more. Bri then turned around, giving fans a view of her round booty in the thong. She also turned to the side and tugged at her bikini strings and arched her back to further show off her figure.

Bri’s post garnered more than 36,000 likes and nearly 400 comments in a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You’re so hot babe,” one fam said with flame emoji.

“You look absolutely stunning,” another user added.

Bri’s fans know that she can pull off every look. Last week, she posed in the pool as she wore a bright pink bikini, which her followers loved.