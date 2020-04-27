‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute’s New Boyfriend Alex Menache Has Reportedly Been ‘Looking For A Wife’

The Bravo star appears to be in a serious relationship with a guy she has known for years.

Kristen Doute’s new boyfriend is reportedly ready for marriage and kids.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 37, has been dating businessman Alex Menache for several months. Now, an insider claims he’s looking to take things to the next level.

“Alex likes girls with a sense of humor. He’s hilarious,” a source told Us Weekly. “He wants to get married and have kids soon. He’s from the Valley and he owns a lot of apartment buildings in the L.A. area. He’s not the L.A. type who is friends with lots of celebs though. He has been looking for a wife.”

The comments about Kristen’s new man come after she was seen on the most recent episode of Vanderpump Rules lamenting the fact that most of her castmates are in serious relationships, engaged, or married and thinking about starting families.

Kristen, who bought a home by herself in the same Valley village neighborhood that three other Vanderpump Rules couples now live in, seemed sad about her single status as the camera panned to the couples in her fractured friend group in a scene for the Bravo reality show filmed last fall.

During an appearance on her Vanderpump Rules co-star Scheana Shay’s Scheananigans podcast earlier this month, Kristen did not mention Menache by name, but she said she was having “a really great time” with the new guy in her life, and revealed they were going back and forth between each other’s houses while quarantining amid the coronavirus health pandemic.

“He’s a really nice guy that our whole friend group knows,” Kristen said.

Last week, Us Weekly shared a 2018 Instagram photo posted by Katie Maloney that shows Menache spending time with Kristen and several friends, including Kristen’s now- ex-boyfriend, Brian Carter. Menache can be seen standing behind Kristen in the photo. Kristen split from Carter, her longtime on-and-off boyfriend, last year.

As for her new guy’s supposed seriousness about wanting marriage and kids, Vanderpump Rules fans know that Kristen has had her mind on an engagement ring for years. She used to even wear a fake engagement ring as a way to “test” the waters and find the perfect stone for her future “real” ring, according to Bravo.com ‘s The Daily Dish.

In an interview at the time, Kristen explained that when shopping for a ring you can only try it on once and that she wants to wear her potential ring style around and see it with different outfits.

Her then-boyfriend Carter told The Daily Dish he didn’t like it when Kristen wore the phony bling.

“I think it’s pretty weird, her fake engagement ring,” he said. “Are we in a fake relationship?”

Carter also said he would possibly purpose to Kristen if she played her “cards right” and kept making “that really good food.”