Prince Harry Launches Major Project Aimed At Helping Military Servicemen And Veterans

Prince Harry is launching his first major initiative since leaving the royal family. The project is called HeadFIT, and it provides U.K. military personnel with round-the-clock access to mental healthcare and advice, People reports.

The new online platform made its debut on Monday morning. HeadFIT was first announced by Prince Harry in October of 2017, and was originally started by The Royal Foundation’s mental health campaign Heads Together. Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton launched Heads Together in 2016.

“HeadFIT has been almost three years in the making, and I am extremely grateful for everyone who has been on this journey with us,” Prince Harry said in a statement about the platform.

The program was developed in association with U.K. Ministry of Defense and mental health experts at King’s College London. It includes tools for breathing exercises, relaxation and improved body posture specifically designed for military personnel who are currently serving or who have retired. The goal of HeadFIT was to create a program that could be easily integrated into a serviceman’s life and routines.

“Everyone who has worked on it, to create what we have today, should be incredibly proud and excited for the impact it will have,” Harry said in his statement.

Harry served in the U.K. armed forces for 10 years, and did two tours of Afghanistan during that time.

“I’ve long believed the military community should lead the way for the rest of society. For too long we have been waiting for problems to arise and then reacting to them. HeadFIT is a proactive approach to mental fitness, focusing on our own potential to increase our performance, using proven methods in sport science,” he continued.

He continued by saying that the program was about being the best you could be. The statement suggests that the program’s goal is to help servicemen be at their peak every day. Harry says that HeadFIT will give users the mental resilience that many professional athletes have.

The news of HeadFIT comes as Harry is quarantined with Meghan Markle and their son Archie in Los Angeles. Since they moved to the city, Harry and Meghan have tried to keep out of the spotlight as much as possible. Thus far, the two of them have only been sighted doing charity work delivering meals to those in need around the city. The food delivery is part of their partnership with Project Angel Food, which is working to support those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.