Savannah Chrisley Flaunts Killer Curves In Orange Bikini

Savannah Chrisley recently shared a post with her 2 million followers that showcased her fit physique in a bright orange bikini from retailer PQ Swim. The throwback shot was from a trip that she recently took to the Cayman Islands. Savannah shared with fans that the Caribbean island is her “happy place,” and she wished that it was next door to her home in Nashville.

The shot was taken in a pool, and Savannah stood near a jacuzzi that had a waterfall feature spilling just behind her. A few other details of the outdoor area could be seen, including navy and bright blue tiles and greenery around the edges of the pool. However, the focal point of the photo remained on the reality star’s trim figure.

Savannah stood submerged up to her waist in water for the poolside outing. She sizzled in a triangle bikini with a bold orange color that was enough to turn heads, though its revealing design did an excellent job of it. It teased a glimpse of cleavage that came spilling out of the top and cut off just below her chest to offer a generous flash of her toned midsection and abs. The top tied together behind her back with matching strings, drawing further attention to her trim arms.

The majority of her lower half was underwater, but the vibrant hue of her orange bikini reflected beneath the surface. A small piece of her legs could be seen, but the focus of fans’ attention was undoubtedly on her cleavage.

Savannah accessorized her pool-chic look with a dainty gold necklace that had a small circular charm in the middle and a matching bracelet. She added a pair of large reflective aviators to shield her face from the sun.

Savannah’s short, blond tresses were slicked behind her, and she stared into the camera with a massive smile. Her sun-kissed skin looked flawless, and she wore a minimal amount of makeup, which included a light pink gloss.

Savannah’s followers loved the update, and the post has racked up over 80,000 likes. It also received 374 likes from adoring fans in the same time span.

“Look at you, accomplishing things! Getting your life in order and minding yo business. Living yo best life, with as little drama as possible. Even while going through some sh*t, you handle it with grace. You deserve everything that’s coming,” one fan complimented.

“That color looks so good on you,” a second Instagrammer chimed in.

One more fan added that the reality star’s body looked “perfect” in the suit.