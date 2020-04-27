Trevor Lawrence Might Be The Reason The Patriots Didn’t Take A Quarterback According To Colin Cowherd

The New England Patriots didn’t draft a single quarterback in the just-completed NFL Draft. One national sports analyst believes he knows why. Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports posted his theory on Twitter over the weekend by tweeting a picture of Lawrence in a Patriots jersey. Accompanying the photo, Cowherd pointed out the Pats had quite a few picks in this year’s draft. He insinuated the team had a plan “or something” as to why they didn’t go out and get a player that could compete to replace Tom Brady.

Joseph Zucker of Bleacher Report pointed out in order for the Patriots to be planning to take Lawrence, he would have to forego his senior season. The Clemson quarterback was only a sophomore in 2019. The talented passer who also has a good bit of mobility has long been thought to indeed be playing three years and then will be declaring for the NFL draft.

Lawrence has already led his school to a national championship in his freshman season. He took them to the playoffs in his sophomore year, though the Tigers were eventually upended by the buzzsaw that was Joe Burrow and LSU.

Zucker also pointed out Lawrence is expected to be near the top, if not at the top of the 2021 draft class. That means the Patriots would need to “tank” in order to take the Clemson quarterback.

Cowherd’s theory that the Patriots entered this year’s draft with the intention of waiting it out and taking Lawrence next year was refuted by head coach Bill Belichick shortly earlier this week. The coach said they didn’t come to the three-day event with the intention of skipping any chance at a quarterback but that’s just how it worked out.

“If we feel like we find the right situation, we’ll certainly draft them. We’ve drafted them in multiple years, multiple points in the draft. It didn’t work out last three days. That wasn’t by design. It could have, but it didn’t. Again, there are multiple ways to build your team. We’ll see whether or not we get word of another that comes up at a different point in time. I don’t know.”

Not long after the draft ended, the Patriots did sign former Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke and former Louisiana Tech signal-caller J’Mar Smith as undrafted free agents. They’ll join Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer on the active roster as potential candidates to replace Brady. It’s not clear if the team might attempt to acquire another veteran quarterback to join the fray, if the quartet is who the Patriots will enter the regular season with.