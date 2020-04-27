ACM Awards Will Be Held In Nashville For The First Time, Leaving Las Vegas

The ACM Awards are heading across the country to a new location this year.

On Monday, the the Academy of Country Music announced that the 55th annual awards show would be in Nashville, Tennessee for the first time in history. In previous years, the show has always been held in Las Vegas.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced the news, saying that the show will have a new date of September 16. The show was initially supposed to occur on April 16, but was postponed to keep the audience members safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cooper commented on how country music has been there for the community through difficult times, especially during the past few months.

“I’m excited to join country music fans worldwide to celebrate with the Academy of Country Music and artists that uplift and inspire us all in these extraordinary times,” said Cooper, CMT reports.

Due to the current state of COVID-19 affairs, the show has not decided on whether or not a live audience will be present for the this year. However, it was relocated to help make it easier and safer for the performers, cites Entertainment Weekly.

“First and foremost, we want to ensure the safety of our artists and industry, and to ease the burdens of traveling large teams; therefore, we decided to bring the ACM Awards to them this September in Nashville,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music.

Hosted by Keith Urban, the AMA Awards will feature three historic Nashville locations: the Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe.

“Being in Music City allows us to honor a rich legacy at the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium and Bluebird Cafe,” Whiteside said.

Excited country music fans took to Twitter to express their excitement, commenting on the ACM Awards’ tweet about the news.

“I jumped out of my chair watching that press conference! Praying that it will be open to audience members. Corona…go away!! I need to see @KeithUrban host!!,” one user shared.

“Wow, what a spectacular trio of venues that represent Nashville so beautifully! We can’t wait!,” Bridgestone Arena replied to The Grand Ole Opry’s tweet about the announcement.

The Academy of Country Music’s philanthropic arm, ACM Lifting Lives, has donated $1.4 million in relief to those in the music industry during the coronavirus pandemic, reports NewsChannel5.

Although the show has a new date and location, safety guidelines from officials will continue to be monitored up until the September air date.