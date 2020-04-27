Jeannie Mai Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Revealing White Bikini, Fiancé Jeezy Responds

The television host left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update.

On Sunday, April 26, Jeannie Mai, co-host of the talk show The Real, delighted fans by sharing a sizzling snap on Instagram.

The provocative photo shows the 41-year-old laying on outdoor furniture, bathed in golden light. Lounge chairs, an umbrella, and numerous trees can be seen in the background.

The 41-year-old flaunted her fabulous figure in a white bikini with cut out detailing that left little to the imagination. The revealing swimsuit put Jeannie’s incredible curves and toned midsection on full display. Fans could also get a good view of the sizable black ink beetle tattoo on her stomach. She accessorized the sexy look with a delicate necklace.

Jeannie struck a pose by arching her back, as she tugged on her necklace. She tilted her head and gazed directly into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips.

The television personality wore her long locks down and enhanced her natural beauty with a minimal amount of makeup. The application featured sculpted eyebrows, subtle winged eyeliner, and voluminous lashes.

In the caption, Jeannie referenced the fact that she was wearing a bikini while quarantining due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The sizzling snap appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 160,000 likes. Quite a few of Jeannie’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the former stylist, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Your cuteness knows no limits no bounds, your beauty has no limit. Radiant as the sun and [the] definition of beautiness. The most sexiest woman ever. Stunning like a queen #slayqueen #bossqueen #beastqueen #wonderwoman #queenbee #bosslady; sexy mamacita,” gushed a fan.

“You are so beautiful and gorgeous,” added another Instagram user.

As reported by Hot New Hip Hop, Jeannie’s fiancé Jeezy, born Jay Jenkins, also took to the comments section.

“If only you knew,” said the rapper, including a purple smiling devil emoji to the comment.

Jeannie flirtatiously responded to her beau’s message, signifying that something steamy took place between the couple once she was finished sunbathing.

“@jeezy I know I luvd [sic] what happened after,” wrote the former host of How Do I Look? with a kissing face emoji.

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr reported that Jeannie discussed the couple’s engagement on the premiere episode of The Real at Home, which aired on April 13. During the episode, she revealed that after divorcing her husband of over 10 years, Freddy Harteis, in 2018, she was against the idea of marrying again. However, by making an effort to focus on self-love, Jeannie has since changed her mind when it comes to her relationship with Jeezy.