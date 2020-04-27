Jen Selter Flaunts Her Sculpted Physique In Workout Video

Fitness model Jen Selter has been keeping her 12.8 million Instagram followers motivated with plenty of fitness content on her Instagram page, and her latest post was no different. In her most recent update, Jen shared a short video clip in which she flaunted her sculpted physique and gave her fans some inspiration for at-home workouts.

While she didn’t include a geotag on the post, fans will recognize the location as her modern Manhattan apartment. Two large floor-to-ceiling windows with black frames were visible behind Jen, filling the space with natural light.

Jen has been sharing workouts that show her followers how to repurpose things they may have around the house to get in a good workout. For most of the moves in the short video clip, she used a simple ottoman with a towel over top of it as a piece of equipment.

Jen rocked a pair of high-waisted leggings in a stunning pale blue hue. The bottoms clung to every inch of her curves, showing off her toned thighs and accentuating her gravity-defying derriere. She paired the leggings with a matching sports bra that revealed just a hint of cleavage, and also showcased Jen’s chiselled stomach. She finished off the outfit with a pair of blue sneakers.

Jen’s long brunette locks were parted in the middle and pulled back in a low ponytail for the video, keeping it out of her face while she got her sweat on. Jen went through a series of moves, including step-ups on the ottoman, lunges with one foot elevated on the couch, crunches with her legs elevated and much more.

She paired the video with a vulnerable and honest caption that revealed to her followers that even she sometimes skipped workouts. She encouraged her fans to get moving for a variety of reasons, and her followers loved the post. It racked up over 132,100 views within just 17 hours, and also received 321 comments from her fans within the same time span.

“Perfect as always,” one fan said, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“OMG. I love the color of your outfit!” another follower commented.

“You just gave me inspiration again! Thank you for some workout ideas!” one fan added.

“Girl are you a lampshade because you light up my life,” one follower said.

On Saturday, April 25, as The Inquisitr reported, Jen stunned her followers with another sizzling video — although it wasn’t one filmed in her apartment. The video was a throwback to a trip Jen took in a frostier climate, and she rocked a sexy swimsuit while immersed in a body of water surrounded by snow.