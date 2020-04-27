Meg Kylie Sizzles In See-Through Mini Dress In New Instagram Post

Meg Kylie isn’t leaving much to the imagination in a new photo she posted to Instagram. The 23-year-old model flashed some skin in the steamy snap uploaded on April 27. In the image, she slipped into a revealing sheer dress that showed off her amazing curves.

In the new upload, Meg was captured indoors, seemingly inside her room, clad in her sexy attire. She sat on the edge of the bed and posed sideways in front of the camera, leaning backward, using her right hand as support. Her knees were bent as she angled her upper body towards the camera with a sultry expression on her face. The nearby window gave light to the entire room and made her bronzed skin glow.

She rocked a short-sleeved black sheer mini dress with a Victorian collar. As the garment was see-through, it showed what she wore underneath. Instead of wearing lingerie, she sported a white bikini set. The top boasted teeny-tiny padded triangle-style cups that barely contained her ample chest. From the view, her underboob was on display, as well as her cleavage. Her left thigh blocked the view of her bottoms, but from what was visible, she sported the matching pair with tiny strings tied on the sides of her hips.

Meg opted to wear only a pair of gold hoop earrings as her only accessory. However, she sported a full makeup application that consisted of a dewy foundation, darkened brows, subtle eyeshadow, several coats of black mascara, bronzer, glowing highlighter, and nude-colored lip gloss. She kept her brunette tresses up in a bun with a few tendrils of hair framing her face.

In the caption, she dropped a simple smiling face with halo emoji. She didn’t mention anything about her dress and swimsuit.

Among her over 809,000 Instagram followers, many of her online admirers were quick to comment on the sexy post. After several hours of being live on the social media platform, the new update has received over 14,100 likes and more than 150 comments. Fellow models and fans flocked to the comments section and dropped a trail of emoji, while some others wrote compliments about her killer physique.

“Whoa! Meg, you look stunningly beautiful in this pic. I love the sheer dress you’re wearing. Where is it from?” one of her fans commented on the post.

“Natural beauty inside and out! Let me just tell you that I love your dark hair now,” gushed another follower.

“You have an impressive body, and a beautiful face!” wrote a third social media admirer.