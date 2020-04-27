‘The Last Of Us Part II’, ‘Ghosts Of Tsushima’ Get Official Summer Release Dates

After several questions and concerns about release dates either being pushed back or expected to be pushed back, Sony announced when The Last of Us Part II and Ghosts of Tsushima are coming to the PlayStation 4. The announcement came from Sony’s official blog giving the two games release dates about a month apart.

The more anticipated of the two games is likely The Last of Us Part II because the title was originally due to launch earlier this spring. As The Inquisitr reported earlier, when its launch was delayed earlier this month, the Naughty Dog Studios said it didn’t know when the sequel to The Last of Us would arrive.

Now Sony has said Part II is coming on June 19. A month later Ghosts of Tsushima will now land on July 17. That sets up what could be a very big summer for Sony after disappointing its fan base with delayed releases because of the coronavirus outbreak.

While it was never confirmed by the company, rumors started shortly after The Last of Us Part II was delayed the issue wasn’t that the game wasn’t ready. Rather, whispers on the Internet claimed the company wanted to make sure they could release digitally and physically. Since those rumors were never confirmed, it’s not known if Sony has figured out a safe way to get physical copies mass-produced, or have decided to forgo waiting any further to release the much-anticipated game.

It is worth noting, in their official release, Sony did say it is starting to see an “easing of the global distribution environment.” The timing of the announcement for The Last of Us Part II raised eyebrows around the industry after several leaks started circulating the Internet.

Over the weekend, rumors started that a disgruntled developer had handed over the entire script for the game. There’s been no confirmation whether or not the leaked script or story beats are accurate and developer Naughty Dog hasn’t addressed the supposed leaks since they started surfacing.

With the official release dates for both titles, it appears the gaming public will be able to find out soon enough how accurate the information was. When The Last of Us Part II was delayed this spring, it was actually the second time Naughty Dog had to move it back. Originally it was expected to launch last fall.

Ghosts of Tsushima hasn’t had the same kind of issues, though the new release date does mean a bit of a delay. The game from Infamous developers Sucker Punch was originally given a June release but is being pushed back a month to make room for TLOU 2.