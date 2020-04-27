Lindsey Pelas Rocks A Low-Cut Red Top And Jeans In Sizzling New Video

Blond bombshell Lindsey Pelas tantalized her 9 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling video that showcased her buxom curves. The outfit Lindsey rocked in the post was simple yet super sexy.

Lindsey didn’t include a geotag on the post, but based on the caption, it seems that the clip was filmed at her home. Lindsey rocked a low-cut red tank top that showcased a serious amount of cleavage, and also showed off Lindsey’s sculpted arms and shoulders.

Her long blond locks tumbled down her chest and back in voluminous curls, with her dark roots visible. She accessorized with a pair of statement earrings that drew attention to her stunning face as they dangled down her elegant neck.

The video showcased Lindsey’s physique, but it also highlighted Bang Energy, a beverage company that Lindsey works with. In a few of the clips from the video, Lindsey either showed off the can of the Birthday Cake Bash flavored drink, or was herself taking a sip.

Lindsey paired the red top with high-waisted jeans that sat snugly at her waist, emphasizing her hourglass physique. Not much of Lindsey’s lower body was visible in the short video, so fans weren’t able to tell whether she rocked full jeans or Daisy Dukes. however, the bottoms hugged her curves to perfection.

Lindsey also included an adorable dog in the video, snuggling the furry create on the couch at one point in the clip.

Lindsey’s beauty look was neutral yet glamorous. She filled in her brows with a shade that more closely matched her dark roots than her blond tresses, and the shape framed her eyes to perfection. She incorporated bronze tones on her lid for a warm and sexy look, and also rocked long lashes. Lindsey opted for a nude shade on her lips, and lined her lips in a color that was a bit darker, accentuating her plump pout.

Lindsey’s followers absolutely loved the update, and the video racked up over 104,000 views within just 21 hours. The post also received 414 comments within the same time span.

“So beautiful,” one fan said, followed by a duo of flame emoji.

“Gorgeous,” another follower added.

“If anyone can get me to drink that you can Lindsey!” another fan commented.

“Can I relax with you gorgeous,” one follower added, flirtatiously referencing Lindsey’s caption.

Lindsey loves to showcase her curves in all kinds of skimpy attire. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a clip in which she rocked a sexy swimsuit that showcased plenty of cleavage. The look was shared on her Instagram story, and the low-cut swimsuit barely looked able to contain her ample assets.