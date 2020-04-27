North Korea Releases Letters From Kim Jong-Un As Proof That He’s Still Alive

Rumors continue to circulate that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is dead or dying. On Monday, the North Korean state-run media released a thank-you letter from Kim as evidence that he is doing fine.

As CNN reports, the letter is apparently dated April 27, 2020. In it, congratulates the South African leader on Freedom Day, which is celebrated in the country on Monday.

The letter is addressed to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and expresses confidence that the two countries would be able to strengthen their relationship in the future.

As the New York Post reports, on Sunday, the state-run newspaper released a letter to workers at a tourism project in Wonsan, thanking them for their efforts.

“Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un has sent his appreciation to the workers who devoted themselves to building the Wonsan-Kalma tourist zone,” the Rodong Sinmun reported.

While South Korea has said that Kim is fine, rumors began to swirl after it was reported that the North Korean dictator hasn’t been seen since April 21. He missed the April 15th celebration of the 108th birthday of North Korea’s founder, Kim Il Sung. The event is the largest annual celebration in the country.

Rumors have included speculation that he is in a vegetative state after a failed heart surgery or that he was injured during a recent missile test. Other rumors suggest that he has contracted and is ill with COVID-19.

While the country has said that it doesn’t have any cases of the novel coronavirus, a claim that experts say si unlikely, a source in China said that Kim didn’t appear at his late grandfather’s birthday celebration because a guard there was thought to have been infected.

North Korea has maintained that Kim is staying in Wonsan and the leader’s train has been parked in front of the compound for nearly a week, according to satellite imagery. A source says that Kim is staying there to avoid the virus.

CNN states that it is not able to verify the authenticity of either letter. President Donald Trump says that he believes the reports of the leader’s demise are fake. Trump recently claimed to have received a letter from Kim, though North Korea says that’s not true and cautioned the president against using their relationship for political gain.

Other U.S. officials say that intelligence seems to suggest that the reports of Kim recovering after heart surgery seem credible, but the state of Kim’s health is harder to speculate on.