Lauren Dascalo Flaunts Derrière & Flat Abs In Thong Bikini Bottoms

Lauren Descalo heated up Instagram Monday with a snapshot that featured her flaunting her perky derrière and flat abs. The model showed off her backside in a green thong bikini that didn’t leave much to the imagination.

Lauren made the sexy post mostly about her lower body, as she paired the skimpy bottoms with a cropped hoodie that covered her chest. That being said, the outfit was still sexy, as she flashed her amazing, taut abs along with her rear end.

Lauren’s sultry post consisted of two photos that captured her standing beside a car that was parked on the side of a road. A hillside covered with green foliage and dotted with trees was visible in the background.

The first snapshot showed Lauren from a side view. She leaned one hand against the car and arched her back. She stood with one leg forward, showing off her booty. The pose also showed off the side of her flat abs and toned thighs. She tugged on the string of her top while she gave the camera a sultry look.

In the second snap, Lauren gave her fans a look at the front of her body in the sexy outfit. She arched her back and cocked on hip to the side, flaunting her curvy hips and taut midsecion. She wore the sweatshirt’s hood on her head, and her blond hair fell in layers outside the hood. She held her face to the sky and closed her eyes while wearing a sultry expression on her face.

Lauren wore a light application of makeup the included foundation and a dusting of blush on her cheeks. She also wore a dewy pink shade on her lips.

In the post’s caption, she alluded to what being quarantined has done to her body.

Hundreds of her fans gave the post a lot of love.

“You are my favorite person in the world because you always keep us healthy everyday thank you so much Laurendascal,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Beautiful picture. You look amazing and extremely lovely,” gushed a second admirer.

“omg you are too gorgeous i can’t even,” a third follower commented.

“What would the neighbour think when he sees you,” joked a fourth fan.

The Los Angeles-based model knows how to work the camera, and her Instagram page is filled with snapshots that capture her flaunting her her body in a variety of sexy outfits. Not too long ago, she showcased her bikini body in a pink, two-piece swimsuit.