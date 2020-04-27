Jessica Nigri Exposes Pert Derriere In Cheeky Underwear

The cosplay model left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update.

On Saturday, April 27, American cosplay model Jessica Nigri uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 3.9 million followers to enjoy.

The provocative photo, taken with Jessica’s smartphone, shows the 30-year-old sitting on a shag carpet before a sizable mirror, adorned with string lights, in a blue lit room. She sizzled in a cropped black sweatshirt and a pair of matching thong underwear. The revealing ensemble left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. The model finished off the sexy look with thigh-high socks.

The expert cosplayer wore her platinum blond hair down and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The glamorous application included sculpted eyebrows, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

Jessica struck a provocative pose by turning away from the mirror, flaunting her pert derriere. She bent her knees and placed one of her hands on the floor to steady herself. The Instagram star playfully stuck out her tongue and looked at her phone screen, as she snapped the suggestive selfie.

In the caption, the social media sensation requested her followers to tell her “some random animal facts.”

Many of Jessica’s followers flocked to the comments section to fulfill her request.

“The Himalayan honey bee is the largest species of honey bee, and produces [hallucinogenic] honey,” wrote one commenter.

“The fingerprints of a koala are indistinguishable from humans that they have on occasion been confused at a crime scene,” said another Instagram user.

Fans also proceeded to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“So hot,” gushed a fan, adding a string of fire and red heart emoji to the comment.

“Wow you [are] beautiful I love you so [much],” added a different devotee.

Jessica engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments. Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 230,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post pictures of herself in risque outfits. Last week, she drove fans wild by uploading photos, in which she wore a sheer lingerie set with lace detailing while standing outside in front of green foliage. That post has been liked over 240,000 times since it was shared.