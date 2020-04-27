Olivia Culpo Gets Sandy On The Beach In A Plunging Mesh Swimsuit

Olivia Culpo went back into the archives to curate her most recent Instagram share. The model took to her account on Saturday to share a stunning throwback snap from one of her photoshoots for Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition magazine that added some serious heat to her page.

There was no geotag included in Olivia’s weekend Instagram update, however, many fans will recognize the image from her photoshoot for the 2019 edition of the bikini-clad publication, which was held on Kangaroo Island in South Australia. The 27-year-old was snapped on a beautiful beach as the golden sun spilled over her flawless figure.

Olivia wore a number of sexy swimwear ensembles during the photo session last year, and this particular shot captured her in a revealing black one-piece made of a sheer mesh material that left little to the imagination. The garment had a halter-style that showcased her toned arms, which she used her upper body up above the sand. The pose revealed that the number also boasted a scandalous plunging neckline that hit in the middle of Olivia’s torso, exposing an ample amount of cleavage, as well as a glimpse at her flat midsection and abs.

The swimsuit proceeded to cinch in at the former Miss Universe’s hips to accentuate her trim waist, while its cheeky cut offered a glimpse of her pert derriere. It also showcased her long, lean legs, which were sprawled out behind her and covered in a coat of sand.

No accessories were added to the look, ensuring that all eyes were on Oliva’s killer curves. Her dark tresses were worn down in beachy waves that gently blew behind her in the ocean breeze. As for her glam, the model was done up with a full face of makeup that made her striking features pop. The application included a dark red lip, dusting of blush, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara.

Unsurprisingly, fans went wild for the skin-baring flashback snap. It has earned nearly 142,000 likes within two days of going live to Oliva’s feed, as well as hundreds of compliments.

“You are the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Olivia was “body goals.”

“OMG Olivia, your beauty is breathtaking. You bright the world with your photos,” a third follower remarked.

“Talk about motivation!” commented a fourth admirer.

While Olivia may not heading to professional photoshoots these days, her impromptu, at-home snaps are still proving to be popular with her 4.7 million followers. Over Easter weekend, the model took to her account with a photo of her “quarantine squad,” all of whom were clad in form-fitting workout gear. That post fared well with fans as well, who have awarded the post over 162,000 likes and 519 comments to date.