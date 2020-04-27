Coronavirus Patients Are Developing Paralysis & Other Major Neurological Symptoms

Doctors are reporting serious neurological effects of COVID-19, including in younger patients who have otherwise mild symptoms

New reports on the novel coronavirus are showing that as many as one third of infected patients have developed neurological symptoms as a result of the disease. Though some of these neurological effects are on the more mild end of the spectrum, others are serious enough to potentially lead to paralysis.

According to Science Alert, health experts have recently confirmed that the virus — which affects primarily the lungs and the heart — can also travel to the brain.

Studies conducted in both China and France have found that over a third of COVID-19 patients, or 36 percent, have concurrent neurological symptoms.

Though a majority of those affected reported less worrying problems such as headache or dizziness, others described far more serious symptoms, including muscle weakness, encephalitis, and seizures.

Others described having hallucinations, such as CNN host Chris Cuomo. Cuomo previously claimed he believed he could talk to his late father during his bout with the disease.

Neurological symptoms are more common in serious cases of COVID-19, with a prevalence ranging between 46 to 84 percent of critical cases.

However, that does not mean that they are not present in mild cases. In fact, stroke appears to be a growing trend in young people infected with mild cases.

“Our report shows a seven-fold increase in incidence of sudden stroke in young patients during the past two weeks. Most of these patients have no past medical history and were at home with either mild symptoms (or in two cases, no symptoms) of COVID,” described Dr. Thomas Oxley, a neurosurgeon at Mount Sinai Health System in New York (via CNN).

Ezra Acayan / Getty Images

Most worrying, recent data appears to suggest that the neurological problems will persist even after treatment.

In some of the worst case scenarios, patients developed Guillain–Barré syndrome. Guillain–Barré syndrome is a serious neurological disorder where the immune system mistakenly attacks nerve cells in its response to a bacterial or viral infection, like the coronavirus. The illness results in increasing muscle weakness and ends with paralysis. First symptoms of the disease include a tingling in the feet and legs — which has also been reported as a sign of COVID-19.

It is not entirely surprising that COVID-19 has neurological symptoms considering its other coronavirus cousins have reported similar effects.

For example, the related coronavirus HCoV-OC43 can lead to encephalitis in infected patients. The coronavirus that is behind both MERS and the 2003 SARS virus is also known to “cause severe neurological disorders.”

However, the new findings will likely be another factor that health experts and government officials take into account amidst the ongoing battle against the pandemic.