Kristin Cavallari Reportedly Cites ‘Inappropriate Marital Conduct’ In Filing Divorce From Jay Cutler

The reality star cited 'misconduct' and 'irreconcilable differences' in her filing.

On Sunday, Kristin Cavallari shared with the world via an Instagram post that she and her husband, Jay Cutler, were splitting after 10 years together. On Monday, TMZ reportedly obtained the legal documents she filed, which cited “inappropriate marital conduct” and “irreconcilable differences” as the cause for the divorce.

In the filing, she allegedly wrote this conduct made “further cohabitation unsafe and improper.” Potentially because of this, she has also reportedly asked for primary physical custody of her and Jay’s children — Camden Jack, 7, Jaxon Wyatt, 5, and Saylor James, 4. She allegedly only wants her ex to have visitation rights. For his part, TMZ is reporting that Jay has asked for joint custody of their children.

The publication also writes that Kristin is asking for child support and for Jay to pay for the children’s health insurance. She is supposedly requesting to remain on his life insurance policy as his sole beneficiary as well.

Kristin allegedly stated that Jay was an absentee father and hadn’t “always been available” as the “primary residential parent.” He has seemingly denied this in his own court filings, as TMZ reports he claims he has “always been the at-home parent and the primary caretaker of the parties minor children.”

This request for primary custody may be a direct result of the “inappropriate marital conduct” Kristin supposedly included in her divorce filing. However, she also potentially insinuated her ex might say the same thing about her, writing any misconduct that may be leveraged against her is in direct response to Jay’s actions and his own alleged misconduct.

Further calling into question the state of their relationship prior to the divorce is the date of separation each party included. Kristin reportedly cited April 7 — the day the family returned from quarantine in the Bahamas — whereas Jay supposedly claimed April 21 as the date.

This new information regarding marital misconduct comes on the heels of infidelity rumors that have been plaguing the couple. The last season of Kristin’s reality show, Very Cavallari, dealt with the rumors that her husband had been cheating on her with her longtime friend, Kelly Henderson. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, a friend of the couple said their split had nothing to do with these rumors or any alleged infidelity on Jay’s part. Rather, the friend stated the duo had just “grown further apart” in recent months, a sentiment that seemed to be echoed by Kristin’s own post announcing their divorce.

The source went on to say Kristin and Jay’s lives and interests had diverged in recent years, as she got more involved in her reality shows and product lines, something her ex had reportedly very little interest in.